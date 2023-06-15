'Cobra Kai' Season 6: Everything to Know

From the cast to the status of filming, here's what to know about the final season

Published on June 15, 2023
Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso in episode 410 of Cobra Kai.
Photo:

Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Cobra Kai is kicking off its sixth and final season soon. 

Netflix first announced the show’s renewal in January 2023, as creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg shared their thoughts on the "bittersweet" decision via Instagram. 

"Reacquainting the world with the Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor," they wrote. "It has enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted."

They continued, "Our Day 1 goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because as we all know: Cobra Kai Never Dies."

While only a handful of details have been announced so far, the teaser trailer released in January said fans can expect the "biggest" and "baddest" season yet. 

Read ahead for everything you need to know about Cobra Kai season 6. 

Who is in the cast of Cobra Kai season 6?

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Xolo Mariduea as Miguel Diaz, Jacob Bertrand as Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz in episode 508 of Cobra Kai.

Courtesy of Netflix

It’s expected that most of the main cast will return, including William Zabka (Johnny), Ralph Macchio (Daniel), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel), Mary Mouser (Samantha), Jacob Bertrand (Eli), Tanner Buchanan (Robby), Peyton List (Tori), Gianni DeCenzo (Demetri), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen) and Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny).

What will Cobra Kai season 6 be about?

Cobra Kai. Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso in episode 510 of Cobra Kai

Courtesy of Netflix 

Though Netflix hasn’t released an official plotline for the new season, they previously teased that season 6 will be “the epic conclusion to the decades-long karate saga.” The new season will also likely explore many of the plotlines in season 5, including Johnny and Carmen welcoming their child, Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang entering the biggest karate tournament in the world and much more. 

When does Cobra Kai season 6 film?

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso in Cobra Kai.

Courtesy of Netflix

During the Atlanta Comic Convention in February 2023, Macchio teased that production for season 6 was expected to start in May. However, when May rolled around, Cobra Kai writer Jon Hurwitz revealed that the show’s writers were part of the WGA strike.

“We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard. Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writers room,” he wrote at the time. “No writers on set. These aren't fun times, but it's unfortunately necessary. The moment a fair deal is in place, we'll get back to kicking ass. In the meantime, sending strength and support to the negotiating committee.” 

The status of season 6 filming amid the writers' strike is currently unclear. 

Is there a teaser trailer for Cobra Kai season 6?

In January 2023, Netflix shared a short teaser recapping the show’s past seasons as they announced Cobra Kai’s sixth and final season. 

When will Cobra Kai season 6 be released?

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Xolo Mariduea as Miguel Diaz, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso in episode 510 of Cobra Kai.

Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Amid the writers' strike, it’s unclear when season 6 will be released. However, the first five seasons of the show are currently available to stream on Netflix.

