Cobie Smulders Reveals She's Known About Maria Hill's Marvel Fate for 'Years' After 'Secret Invasion' Shocker

Smulders admits she was "surprised" that spoilers for Marvel's big Maria Hill twist didn't leak sooner

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023 02:54PM EDT
Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill in Marvel Studios' SECRET INVASION, exclusively on Disney+
Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill in Marvel Studios' "Secret Invasion". Photo:

Des Willie Â© 2023 MARVEL

This post contains spoilers for Secret Invasion.

Cobie Smulders knows how to keep a secret.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Secret Invasion star, 41, opened up about her character Agent Maria Hill’s shocking fate — and revealed that she’s actually known about the big Marvel twist for “years.”

Maria was killed at the end of Secret Invasion’s premiere episode airing June 21. She was shot by Skrull rebellion leader Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), who tricked her by shapeshifting into longtime colleague and friend Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). 

(L-R): Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Marvel Studios' SECRET INVASION, exclusively on Disney+.
Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in "Secret Invasion". Des Willie/MARVEL

“I was told right away,” Smulders told THR of the twist. “[Marvel Studios co-president] Lou D’Esposito gave me a call to chat about just joining up [on Secret Invasion], and so I’ve known about it for years, which is really funny.”

The How I Met Your Mother alum admitted she’s “surprised” that she didn’t let her character’s fate “slip” or that major spoilers weren’t leaked ahead of the series finale.

“There were a lot of people around, so I’m surprised that there wasn’t an image that got leaked,” she said. “I guess that’s the respect that Marvel has earned over the last decade, which is like, ‘Don’t spoil it for people.’ And nobody did, thankfully.”

Smulders first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2012, making her debut in The Avengers. She subsequently appeared as the agent in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. She also took part in the TV shows Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and What If...?. Additionally, despite the character's death, the actress is still expected to appear in the upcoming film The Marvels, which hits theaters Nov. 10.

When it comes to the possibility of bringing Maria back again in the future, Smulders said she's open to the idea. The Canada native also emphasized that she’s extremely grateful for her “amazing” 10 years in the MCU, calling it a “dream job.”

Cobie Smulders attends the "High School" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Cobie Smulders attends the "High School" Premiere in 2022. Araya Doheny/Getty Images

“I will always answer the call, but I have no idea what they have planned for future productions. But I guess anything’s possible in the multiverse,” she told THR. “It has been an amazing 10 years of being a part of something that is so beloved and makes people so excited.”

Secret Invasion is the ninth TV show in the MCU. The Disney+ series centers on Nick Fury and his allies, who must fight against the Skrulls — an alien species that appeared in Captain Marvel — as they invade Earth. In addition to Smulders and Jackson, the series also stars Ben MendelsohnKingsley Ben-AdirEmilia ClarkeOlivia ColmanDon Cheadle and Martin Freeman.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of Secret Invasion's premiere, Smulders teased that the series would be darker and grittier than previous Marvel shows.

“This series is much more dark in tone than ones previous,” she shared in May. “It’s hard to know who to trust.”

New episodes of Secret Invasion air Wednesdays on Disney+

