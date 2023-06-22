Coast Guard Says 'Debris Field' Discovered Near 'Titanic' amid Search for Missing 'Titan' Sub

A press conference will be held this afternoon where officials will discuss the discoveries made by "Horizon Arctic" during its search of the sea floor near the Titanic

By
Published on June 22, 2023 12:54PM EDT
Wreck of Titanic
Wreck of Titanic. Photo:

Xavier DESMIER/Gamma-Rapho Getty

A “debris field” has been discovered during an underwater search for the missing submersible that was traveling to the site of the Titanic wreckage, according to the United States Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard’s Northeast Division announced the discovery on Twitter just before 12 p.m. ET on Thursday. "A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic," they wrote in an update. "Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information."

Crews have been searching for the OceanGate Expedition submersible named Titan, which went missing on Sunday while venturing into the depths of the North Atlantic Ocean to view the Titanic wreckage.

A press conference will be held in Boston at 3 p.m. ET, where officials will discuss what was found by Horizon Arctic during its search of the sea floor near the Titanic.

Horizon Arctic, a Canadian vessel, deployed a remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) Thursday morning to search for the Titan.

The Oceangate submersible Titan
OceanGate submersible Titan.

Alamy Stock Photo

The search for the missing sub began shortly after the vessel “lost all communication” with Canadian expedition vessel Polar Prince “approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes” into its dive, according to United States Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick.

The sub began its journey with an estimated 96 hours of oxygen, Frederick said at a press conference in Boston on Tuesday. Estimates suggest that the Titan ran out of breathable air by Thursday morning.

PEOPLE has confirmed the passengers on the vessel were OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood, Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and British billionaire Hamish Harding, who serves as chairman for Action Aviation.

Action Aviation said the sub “had a successful launch” at 4 a.m. on Sunday, and shared an image of Harding prior to the expedition.

An undated photo shows tourist submersible
OceanGate submersible Titan.

Ocean Gate/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Multiple agencies from numerous countries have assisted in the search for the Titan, which disappeared about 900 miles east of Cape Cod and 400 miles south of St. Johns, Newfoundland, according to authorities.

In addition to Horizon Arctic, a French vessel named L'Atalante also “deployed their ROV” Thursday morning, per the Coast Guard.

