You Have Less Than 48 Hours to Score Dozens of Coach Purses on Sale

A high quality handbag is one wardrobe essential that lasts you many years of wear. And right now, this classic handbag brand that deserves a place in your lineup, Coach, is majorly on sale.

Discount retailer Rue La La just slashed prices on over 30 Coach purses, including popular picks like the Coach Tabby Bag in a pebbled pink leather. Brand Ambassador Jennifer Lopez called the Tabby style “iconic” last fall, and right now, it’s over 20 percent off. However, this Coach handbag sale ends in less than 48 hours, so there’s no time to waste.

All you have to do to access these steep savings is sign up to become a Rue La La member for free with your email address. You’ll immediately unlock this Coach sale and receive major markdowns on more designer and celebrity-worn brands daily. Below, find the best Coach handbags on sale at Rue La La before they return to full price at 11 a.m. ET on June 8.

Coach Handbags on Sale

As mentioned above, the Coach Tabby Bag is a celebrity and customer favorite style, and this chain clutch version comes in a baby pink color that’s perfect for summer. Plus, it’ll help you channel your inner Barbie while you wait for the Greta Gerwig movie to come out on July 21. The fold-over flap with a magnetic closure makes it easy to access your essentials, and the signature “C” logo is instantly recognizable yet subtle.

Rue La La

Buy It! Coach Tabby Covered C Closure Leather Chain Clutch, $229.99 (orig. $295); ruelala.com

Crossbody bags are essential in everyone’s handbag collection (just ask Taylor Swift!) and a handful of options from Coach are on sale at Rue La La right now. The Coach Kitt Leather Crossbody is a staple black bag: With a spacious rectangular shape, interior pockets, and an exterior slot to slide your phone into, this crossbody bag will carry you through all your everyday outings — and it’s just $140 right now.

Rue La La

Buy It! Coach Kitt Leather Crossbody, $139.99 (orig. $175); ruelala.com

If you’re looking for something more compact, this smaller Coach crossbody bag fits the bill. Inside, card slots will keep your ID and credit cards organized, while the rest of the space can hold your lip balm, phone, and keys.

Rue La La

Buy It! Coach Hayden Polished Pebble Leather Crossbody, $149.99 (orig. $195); ruelala.com

Unlike designer brands like Prada, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta, Coach offers top-of-the-line handbags well under $500. While hundreds of dollars is still a lot to dish out, investing in a Coach purse means you can stop searching for new handbags every few months or years when they inevitably look worn. Shop more Coach handbags on sale below.

Rue La La

Buy It! Coach Soft Pebble Leather Camera Bag, $229.99 (orig. $295); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Coach Luna Leather Shoulder Bag, $229.99 (orig. $295); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Coach Willow Leather Shoulder Bag, $309.99 (orig. $395); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Coach Willow 24 Leather Tote, $229.99 (orig. $295); ruelala.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

