CNN Anchors Pay Tribute to Colleague Melissa Elkas, Who Died Suddenly After Medical Emergency

Anderson Cooper and Poppy Harlow honored the veteran graphics operator with emotional on-air tributes

Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
Published on August 3, 2023
Anderson Cooper and Poppy Harlow Pay Tribute to CNN Producer Melissa Elkas, Who Died After Medical Emergency
Melissa Elkas. Photo:

Melissa Elkas/LinkedIn

CNN staffers are mourning the loss of Melissa Elkas, a veteran electronic graphics operator, who died on Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency.

In an internal memo sent to employees on Wednesday and obtained by PEOPLE, network executives said Elkas had worked at CNN for 26 years, most recently in New York City.

"We have some heartbreaking news to share with you all. Earlier today, a member of our CNN family, Melissa Elkas, an Electronics Graphics Operator for CNN New York, experienced a medical emergency and later passed away at the hospital," the memo read.

The memo described Elkas as "a friend to everyone and dear friend to many," adding, "She was warm, caring and loved CNN and what we do more than anything else."

According to the memo, Elkas had worked on numerous shows and specials for CNN, initially in Atlanta. "Melissa had a deep commitment to getting it right and was a huge part of every team she’s been on," it read. "You could frequently see her walking the halls on the 19th floor in Hudson Yards before any of her shows to get her steps in — always with a smile. She was beloved by the Tech Ops team, and all those who worked with her."

CNN This Morning shared a tribute to Elkas on Thursday.

In an emotional moment, co-host Poppy Harlow said Elkas worked on CNN This Morning "every morning, as happy as can be."

"Those banners that you see at the bottom of your screen? That was all her. The full-screen graphics you see throughout the broadcast — that was all Melissa," Harlow added.

Harlow continued: "She was dedicated to putting on the best show and by all accounts, she consistently delivered. But even more than that, she was just one of the best people we knew. She was smart and loving, so funny. She was a huge animal lover, especially of her cats. And boy, were they lucky to have her. Her family lovingly called her, 'Missy.' And we will deeply miss her."

Anderson Cooper paid tribute to Elkas on his program on Wednesday evening, remembering her "infectious" laugh and noting that she was beloved by staffers on numerous shows.

"To say that she was a vital part of CNN would be an understatement. Melissa could do it all," Cooper said. "Melissa was really good at her job, but she was also a really, really good human being. She was kind, loving, she was a mentor always willing to help others, and she knew how to make other people feel good."

