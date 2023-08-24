Max Announces 'CNN Max' Live News Streaming Service with 24/7 Programming

Streaming service Max will now be offering 24/7 news with help from CNN.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Thursday that the streaming giant will be launching CNN Max, a new option for live news programming for all Max packages starting on Sept. 27.

The service, which will be available on Max With Ads, Max Ad-Free and Max Ultimate Ad-Free, will be viewable around the clock, seven days a week, according to a release.

CNN Max will initially kick off with a “beta” label and will launch with preexisting programs such as The Lead with Jake Tapper, The Situation Room, Anderson Cooper 360, and Amanpour. The service will also debut new programs such as CNN Newsroom with Jim Sciutto and CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, Rahel Solomon, Amara Walker and Fredricka Whitfield.

“CNN Max is differentiated by having 24/7 news at its core from CNN, the leading global news organization, and being available on a scaled streaming service in the U.S., which has a significantly younger and additive audience compared to traditional TV," said JB Perrette, CEO and president of Global Streaming and Games, in a release. "This provides even more quality choices for Max customers who will be able to easily catch up on what is happening in the world, particularly in moments of breaking news, all within one seamless experience."

Perrette continued, "We’re excited to engage our Max community in this initial beta stage to help us learn and develop what appeals most to our customers in this new genre."

CNN Worldwide's leadership team added in a release that CNN Max will feature "the advantages CNN has in global newsgathering, breaking news coverage and top analysis [and bring them] to a new platform and a new audience."

CNN Max is also set to feature previous original programming including Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? and The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.

The network previously launched CNN+ in March 2022, and it was shut down in April 2022 after a change in ownership, according to the outlet.

"This decision is in line with WBD's broader direct-to-consumer strategy," now-former CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a statement to Variety at the time. "In a complex streaming market, consumers want simplicity and an all-in service, which provides a better experience and more value than stand-alone offerings."

Max's current CNN Originals hub will now be rebranded to CNN Max, offering the over 900 preexisting episodes of programming.

"CNN was founded by innovating new ways to deliver the news, and through CNN Max more consumers will now be able to find, engage and learn from CNN’s reporting, giving the company multiple ways to build and grow for the future,” the release stated.