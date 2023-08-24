Max Announces 'CNN Max' Live News Streaming Service with 24/7 Programming

The new live streaming service will be featured with all Max packages

By
Published on August 24, 2023 12:06PM EDT
A general view of the CNN West Coast headquarters on Feb. 2, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CNN's West Coast headquarters. Photo:

Ringo Chiu via AP

Streaming service Max will now be offering 24/7 news with help from CNN.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Thursday that the streaming giant will be launching CNN Max, a new option for live news programming for all Max packages starting on Sept. 27.

The service, which will be available on Max With Ads, Max Ad-Free and Max Ultimate Ad-Free, will be viewable around the clock, seven days a week, according to a release.

CNN Max will initially kick off with a “beta” label and will launch with preexisting programs such as The Lead with Jake Tapper, The Situation Room, Anderson Cooper 360, and Amanpour. The service will also debut new programs such as CNN Newsroom with Jim Sciutto and CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, Rahel Solomon, Amara Walker and Fredricka Whitfield.

“CNN Max is differentiated by having 24/7 news at its core from CNN, the leading global news organization, and being available on a scaled streaming service in the U.S., which has a significantly younger and additive audience compared to traditional TV," said JB Perrette, CEO and president of Global Streaming and Games, in a release. "This provides even more quality choices for Max customers who will be able to easily catch up on what is happening in the world, particularly in moments of breaking news, all within one seamless experience."

Perrette continued, "We’re excited to engage our Max community in this initial beta stage to help us learn and develop what appeals most to our customers in this new genre."

CNN Worldwide's leadership team added in a release that CNN Max will feature "the advantages CNN has in global newsgathering, breaking news coverage and top analysis [and bring them] to a new platform and a new audience."

CNN Max is also set to feature previous original programming including Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? and The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The network previously launched CNN+ in March 2022, and it was shut down in April 2022 after a change in ownership, according to the outlet.

"This decision is in line with WBD's broader direct-to-consumer strategy," now-former CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a statement to Variety at the time. "In a complex streaming market, consumers want simplicity and an all-in service, which provides a better experience and more value than stand-alone offerings."

Max's current CNN Originals hub will now be rebranded to CNN Max, offering the over 900 preexisting episodes of programming.

"CNN was founded by innovating new ways to deliver the news, and through CNN Max more consumers will now be able to find, engage and learn from CNN’s reporting, giving the company multiple ways to build and grow for the future,” the release stated.

Related Articles
Cisco-Companies-that-Care-2023
PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care in 2023: Employers Putting Their Communities First
Disney+ tout image
Disney+ Review: My New Favorite Destination for Original Entertainment
DirectTV Stream tout image
DirecTV Stream Review: A Customizable Service That Kept Me Entertained
Philo logo with hand on tablet
Philo Review: Not Enough Channels for Me, But the Price is Right
Chris Licht
CNN Staff 'Celebrating' Ouster of Boss Chris Licht: 'Bad Move After Bad Move' (Source)
Chris Licht, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CNN Worldwide attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022
CNN Boss Chris Licht Tells Staff ‘Sorry’ for Losing Their Trust, Says He’ll ‘Fight Like Hell’ to Win It Back
best streaming services for movies
The Best Streaming Services for Every Type of Movie
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to people during a walkabout at The Big Lunch in Windsor, during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince William Cracks a Joke About His Hair Loss — and Repairing Earth Before Moving Planets — in New Video
peacock logo
Peacock Review: A Growing Library at a Price My Wallet Loves
BIG BANG THEORY, Jim Parsons, HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE, Daniel Radcliffe
'Big Bang Theory' Spinoff and New 'Harry Potter' Series in the Works at Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's New Streamer
NFL Streaming Guide
NFL Streaming Guide: The Best Places to Watch Your Favorite Teams This Season
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Everything to Know About the New 'Harry Potter' TV Series
best internet and tv bundles
Combine Your Internet and TV Bills with These 8 Bundles
RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
‘Barbie’ Just Made $1 Billion at the Box Office — Here Are the 52 Other Films That Hit the Milestone
Anderson Cooper attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
Anderson Cooper Says New Show 'The Whole Story' 'Reminds Me A Lot of How I Got Started in News' (Exclusive)
youtube-tv-review
YouTube TV Review: Can the Streaming Service Really Replace Cable?