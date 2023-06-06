Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Brad Paisley and More to Perform at Spotify House During CMA Fest

Spotify House will be open from June 8-11 at Blake Shelton's Ole Red venue in Nashville

By
Published on June 6, 2023 06:20 PM
Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Brad Paisley and More to Perform at SpotifyHouse at CMA Fest
Mickey Guyton; Brothers Osborne; Brad Paisley. Photo:

getty (3)

Get ready, country music lovers! CMA Fest is this week — and a star-studded group of singer-songwriters are taking the Spotify House stage.

The lineup for Spotify House at this year's CMA Fest is here — and it consists of some of your favorite stars performing at Blake Shelton's Nashville hotspot Ole Red.

Fan favorites like Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, Hailey Whitters, Ingrid Andress, Jordan Davis, Luke Grimes, Mickey Guyton, Old Dominion, Lady A and Ruston Kelly will take the stage for special performances.

Meanwhile, fans will also get to hear from Alana Springsteen, Ashley Cooke, Avery Anna, Brett Young, Brian Kelley, Chase Rice, Chayce Beckham, Chris Young, Colbie Caillat, Conner Smith, Dalton Dover, Danielle Bradbery, Dylan Marlowe, Dylan Schneider and Ella Langley.

And if that wasn't enough, more performers include Ian Munsick, Jon Pardi, Josh Ross, Kameron Marlowe, Kylie Morgan, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Mitchell Tenpenny, Restless Road, Riley Green, Sam Hunt, Tanner Adell, Tenille Arts, Warren Zeiders and 49 Winchester.

Spotify House will also treat fans to some exclusive late night DJ sets including Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley and Cheat Codes + Friends.

Ingrid Andress, John Pardi, Riley Green and Lady A's Hillary Scott
Ingrid Andress; Riley Green; Jon Pardi; Hillary Scott of Lady A.

getty (4)

The Spotify House will run from Thursday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. CT daily — and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT.

"The Spotify House has become a CMA Fest staple and we couldn't be more excited to be returning to Ole Red again this year," Jackie Augustus, Lead, Country & Folk, Artist Partnerships at Spotify said in a press release. 

She added, "As always, we wanted the lineup to reflect the trends and discoveries that listeners have been making on platform. Every year the genre expands into new influences and sounds, so we're looking forward to giving the fans an opportunity to experience 2023 country in its fullest. And as always, we have a few surprises up our sleeves, so you never know who might show up on our stage."

In addition to the tunes coming from the main stage, fans can also stop by the Fresh Finds Stage, where they'll see artists from Spotify's Fresh Finds Country playlist. The lineup is coming soon.

This year's CMA Fest, a four-day festival with various stages across Music City, will feature performances by Luke CombsJason AldeanLuke BryanEric ChurchTim McGraw and more.

In light of its 50th anniversary, Elle KingBentley and Lainey Wilson will be hosting a three-hour primetime special airing this summer.

The CMA Fest special, which is set to air July 19, will include surprise never-before-seen performances in addition to parts of the filmed festival. The special will air at 8/7c on ABC.

Related Articles
Ashley McBryde, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Hubbard
Ashley McBryde, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton and More to Perform at Spotify House at CMA Fest
PEOPLE's ACM Awards Photo Booth
All the Photos from Inside PEOPLE's ACM Awards Photo Booth! (Exclusive)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Tim McGraw attends Paramount+ and 101 Studios world premiere of "1883" at Wynn Las Vegas on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Miranda Lambert attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Luke Bryan attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and More to Play Nashville's Star-Studded CMA Fest
Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks
ACM Awards 2023: Everything to Know About Country Music's Party of the Year
2022 CMA Music Festival Portraits. Day 3 - June 11, 2022. Nashville, TN.
Russell Dickerson! Kelsea Ballerini! Jimmie Allen! Go Inside PEOPLE's CMA Fest 2022 Photo Booth
HARDY, Lainey Wilson , Kane Brown
HARDY, Lainey Wilson and Kane Brown Lead the Pack for 2023 ACM Awards Nominations
kelsea ballerini and kane brown
CMT Awards 2023: Everything to Know About the Star-Studded Awards Show
Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Ingrid Andress, JP Saxe
Chris Stapleton and H.E.R, Ingrid Andress and JP Saxe to Perform Duets at 2021 CMT Awards
Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood and More Stars Nominated at the 2023 CMT Music Awards
Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton
CMA Awards 2021: Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night
CMA Fest 2022 Nashville
Carrie! Keith! Luke! And Luke! CMA Fest Roars Back from Cancellations with Star-Packed Stadium Concerts
Kane Brown; Carrie Underwood; Mickey Guyton
Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and More Stars Earn Nods at 2022 CMT Music Awards
Legendary Recording Artist Willie Nelson speaks onstage at his album premier on April 4, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Willie Nelson's Life and Career in Photos
Luke Combs accepts the Album of the Year award for "Growin' Up" onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage); Lainey Wilson accepts the Female Vocalist of the Year award onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage; Chris Stapleton accepts the Male Vocalist of the Year award onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
CMA Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for ACM)
Lainey Wilson Leads 2022 CMA Awards Nominations as Blake Lively Scores First Nod for Taylor Swift Music Video
Startraks SQUARE Nathalie Emmanuel Fast X event, Rome, Italy
Nathalie Emmanuel Strikes a Pose at a 'Fast X' Event in Rome, Plus Elle Fanning, Haley Lu Richardson and More