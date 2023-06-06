Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Brad Paisley and More to Perform at Spotify House During CMA Fest

Get ready, country music lovers! CMA Fest is this week — and a star-studded group of singer-songwriters are taking the Spotify House stage.

The lineup for Spotify House at this year's CMA Fest is here — and it consists of some of your favorite stars performing at Blake Shelton's Nashville hotspot Ole Red.

Fan favorites like Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, Hailey Whitters, Ingrid Andress, Jordan Davis, Luke Grimes, Mickey Guyton, Old Dominion, Lady A and Ruston Kelly will take the stage for special performances.

Meanwhile, fans will also get to hear from Alana Springsteen, Ashley Cooke, Avery Anna, Brett Young, Brian Kelley, Chase Rice, Chayce Beckham, Chris Young, Colbie Caillat, Conner Smith, Dalton Dover, Danielle Bradbery, Dylan Marlowe, Dylan Schneider and Ella Langley.

And if that wasn't enough, more performers include Ian Munsick, Jon Pardi, Josh Ross, Kameron Marlowe, Kylie Morgan, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Mitchell Tenpenny, Restless Road, Riley Green, Sam Hunt, Tanner Adell, Tenille Arts, Warren Zeiders and 49 Winchester.

Spotify House will also treat fans to some exclusive late night DJ sets including Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley and Cheat Codes + Friends.

Ingrid Andress; Riley Green; Jon Pardi; Hillary Scott of Lady A. getty (4)

The Spotify House will run from Thursday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. CT daily — and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT.

"The Spotify House has become a CMA Fest staple and we couldn't be more excited to be returning to Ole Red again this year," Jackie Augustus, Lead, Country & Folk, Artist Partnerships at Spotify said in a press release.

She added, "As always, we wanted the lineup to reflect the trends and discoveries that listeners have been making on platform. Every year the genre expands into new influences and sounds, so we're looking forward to giving the fans an opportunity to experience 2023 country in its fullest. And as always, we have a few surprises up our sleeves, so you never know who might show up on our stage."

In addition to the tunes coming from the main stage, fans can also stop by the Fresh Finds Stage, where they'll see artists from Spotify's Fresh Finds Country playlist. The lineup is coming soon.

This year's CMA Fest, a four-day festival with various stages across Music City, will feature performances by Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Tim McGraw and more.

In light of its 50th anniversary, Elle King, Bentley and Lainey Wilson will be hosting a three-hour primetime special airing this summer.

The CMA Fest special, which is set to air July 19, will include surprise never-before-seen performances in addition to parts of the filmed festival. The special will air at 8/7c on ABC.

