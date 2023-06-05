Elle King, Dierks Bentley and Lainey Wilson to Host CMA Fest 2023

The summer concert special will air July 19 at 8/7c on ABC

By Liza Esquibias
Published on June 5, 2023 08:15 PM
CMA FEST 2023 Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley and Elle King
Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley and Elle King. Photo:

Robby Klein/ABC

The longest-running country music festival in the world gets bigger and better each year.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of CMA Fest, Elle King, Dierks Bentley and Lainey Wilson will be hosting a three-hour primetime special airing this summer. 

"Each of these artists have a deep passion for CMA Fest and the Country Music fans from around the globe who travel to Nashville for the event," Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said in the press release. "We are thrilled to have all three of them together to help us celebrate 50 years!" 

The CMA Fest special, which is set to air July 19, will include surprise never-before-seen performances in addition to parts of the filmed festival that is taking place this week from June 8-11 in Nashville. 

2023 CMA Fest Lineup
CMA Fest

In 2022, Bentley and King co-hosted as a duo, and this year Wilson — whom Trahern said will only "amplify" the energy from last year — is joining for CMA’s 20th consecutive summer concert special broadcasting on ABC. 

The first CMA Fest took place in 1972 and garnered 5,000 attendees in Nashville's Municipal Auditorium. Fifty years later, tens of thousands of fans come from all over the world to attend what is called "The Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience."

Artists who perform at CMA Fest do not get paid for their performances but rather volunteer so ticket profits can go toward the CMA Foundation, a nonprofit created in 2011 that aims to support equitable music programs around the country.

According to the CMA Foundation, its efforts focus "on providing sustainability, advocacy and accountability within music education by investing in various resources for students, schools and communities."

Luke Combs CMA Fest 2022
Luke Combs.

Terry Wyatt/WireImage

This year's headliners include Luke Combs, Jason AldeanLuke BryanEric Church, Tim McGraw and more — including hosts King, Bentley and Wilson.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

CMA Fest, the Music Event of Summer, airs Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on ABC.

Related Articles
SZA, Travis Scott and Lana Del Rey
Summer Music Festivals 2023: Everything You Need to Know About Where to Find Your Favorite Artists
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Tim McGraw attends Paramount+ and 101 Studios world premiere of "1883" at Wynn Las Vegas on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Miranda Lambert attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Luke Bryan attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and More to Play Nashville's Star-Studded CMA Fest
Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks
ACM Awards 2023: Everything to Know About Country Music's Party of the Year
Cole Swindell accepts the Single of the Year award for "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne accept the Duo of the Year award onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); Lainey Wilson accepts the Album of the Year award for “Bell Bottom Country” onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
2023 ACM Awards: See the Complete Winners List!
Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood and More Stars Nominated at the 2023 CMT Music Awards
kelsea ballerini and kane brown
CMT Awards 2023: Everything to Know About the Star-Studded Awards Show
Kane Brown, Dolly Parton and Keith Urban
Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Kane Brown and More Announced as 2023 ACM Awards Performers
AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Jelly Roll, winner of Male Breakthrough Video of the Year "Son of a Sinner," speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT); AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Lainey Wilson, winner of Female Video of the Year for “Heart Like a Truck,” speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images); AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Cody Johnson, winner of CMT Performance of the Year for "Till It Can’t" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards), speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT)
CMT Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners!
Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban Announced as CMT Music Awards Performers
Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban and More to Perform at 2023 CMT Music Awards
HARDY, Lainey Wilson , Kane Brown
HARDY, Lainey Wilson and Kane Brown Lead the Pack for 2023 ACM Awards Nominations
Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton
CMA Awards 2021: Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night
Alan Jackson to Receive 2022 CMA Lifetime Achievement Award and Star-Studded Tribute Performance
Alan Jackson to Receive 2022 CMA Lifetime Achievement Award with Star-Studded Tribute Performance
Luke Combs accepts the Album of the Year award for "Growin' Up" onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage); Lainey Wilson accepts the Female Vocalist of the Year award onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage; Chris Stapleton accepts the Male Vocalist of the Year award onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
CMA Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for ACM)
Lainey Wilson Leads 2022 CMA Awards Nominations as Blake Lively Scores First Nod for Taylor Swift Music Video
CMA Fest 2022 Nashville
Carrie! Keith! Luke! And Luke! CMA Fest Roars Back from Cancellations with Star-Packed Stadium Concerts
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Alan Jackson performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Alan Jackson Dedicates CMAs Lifetime Achievement Award to Wife Denise: 'We've Survived a Lot'