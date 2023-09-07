Entertainment Music Country Lainey Wilson Leads 2023 CMA Award Nominations for the Second Year in a Row — See the List! The 2023 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live from Nashville on Nov. 8 from 8-11 p.m. EST on ABC By Sadie Bell Sadie Bell Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 7, 2023 12:09PM EDT Trending Videos Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and HARDY. Photo: Rob Kim/Getty, Emma McIntyre/Getty, Jason Kempin/Getty, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic The nominations for Country Music’s Biggest Night are in! The Country Music Association announced the full list of nominees for the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday. Lainey Wilson leads with nine nods and also makes history as the only artist to ever lead nominations in her first two times on the ballot. This year, the former new artist of the year winner will also compete for the coveted entertainer of the year prize. Wilson is followed in nominations by Jelly Roll, who is a first-time contender and earned five nominations. Luke Combs and HARDY follow with four nominations. Among those with three nominations are Ashley McBryde, Chris Stapleton, Jordan Davis and Morgan Wallen, as well as musician/producer Derek Wells, producer/mix engineer Joey Moi and songwriter/producer Jordan Schmidt. Luke Combs Thanks 'Supernatural Songwriter' Tracy Chapman for Supporting His Cover of 'Fast Car' This year’s CMA Awards sees 29 first-time nominees, including Josh Osborne of Brothers Osborne (with his first solo nod), Hailey Whitters and Zach Bryan, among others. Tracy Chapman, who wrote the hit 1988 song “Fast Car” that Luke Combs covered and garnered attention for, is also among the first-time nominees. As the sole writer on the song, which earned Combs a single of the year nomination, she received a nomination in the song of the year category. The 57th Annual CMA Awards will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and is confirmed to air live from Nashville on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus and More Lead 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations — See the List! See the full list of 2023 CMA nominations below. ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR Carrie Underwood Chris Stapleton Lainey Wilson Luke Combs Morgan Wallen SINGLE OF THE YEAR “Fast Car” – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll; Producer: Austin Nivarel; Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley “wait in the truck” – HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson; Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi ALBUM OF THE YEAR Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde; Producers: John Osborne, John Peets; Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce Gettin' Old – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen; Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery; Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini; Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym SONG OF THE YEAR “Fast Car” – Luke Combs; Songwriter: Tracy Chapman “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne “Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney; Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams “wait in the truck” – HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR Ashley McBryde Carly Pearce Kelsea Ballerini Lainey Wilson Miranda Lambert MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR Chris Stapleton Cody Johnson Jelly Roll Luke Combs Morgan Wallen VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR Lady A Little Big Town Midland Old Dominion Zac Brown Band VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR Brooks & Dunn Brothers Osborne Dan + Shay Maddie & Tae The War And Treaty MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR “Save Me” – Jelly Roll featuring Lainey Wilson; Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina; Producer: Zach Crowell “Thank God” – Kane Brown featuring Katelyn Brown; Producer: Dann Huff “wait in the truck” – HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson; Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells “We Don't Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR Charlie Worsham Derek Wells Jenee Fleenor Paul Franklin Rob McNelley MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR “Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde; Director: Reid Long “Memory Lane” – Old Dominion; Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher “Need a Favor – Jelly Roll; Director: Patrick Tohill “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Director: Running Bear “wait in the truck” – HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson; Director: Justin Clough NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR Hailey Whitters Jelly Roll Megan Moroney Parker McCollum Zach Bryan