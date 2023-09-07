Lainey Wilson Leads 2023 CMA Award Nominations for the Second Year in a Row — See the List!

The 2023 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live from Nashville on Nov. 8 from 8-11 p.m. EST on ABC

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
Published on September 7, 2023 12:09PM EDT
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, HARDY
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and HARDY. Photo:

Rob Kim/Getty, Emma McIntyre/Getty, Jason Kempin/Getty, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The nominations for Country Music’s Biggest Night are in! 

The Country Music Association announced the full list of nominees for the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday. 

Lainey Wilson leads with nine nods and also makes history as the only artist to ever lead nominations in her first two times on the ballot. This year, the former new artist of the year winner will also compete for the coveted entertainer of the year prize. 

Wilson is followed in nominations by Jelly Roll, who is a first-time contender and earned five nominations. Luke Combs and HARDY follow with four nominations. Among those with three nominations are Ashley McBryde, Chris Stapleton, Jordan Davis and Morgan Wallen, as well as musician/producer Derek Wells, producer/mix engineer Joey Moi and songwriter/producer Jordan Schmidt. 

This year’s CMA Awards sees 29 first-time nominees, including Josh Osborne of Brothers Osborne (with his first solo nod), Hailey Whitters and Zach Bryan, among others. Tracy Chapman, who wrote the hit 1988 song “Fast Car” that Luke Combs covered and garnered attention for, is also among the first-time nominees. As the sole writer on the song, which earned Combs a single of the year nomination, she received a nomination in the song of the year category. 

The 57th Annual CMA Awards will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and is confirmed to air live from Nashville on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

See the full list of 2023 CMA nominations below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews 

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce 

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll; Producer: Austin Nivarel; Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun 

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley 

“wait in the truck” – HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson; Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde; Producers: John Osborne, John Peets; Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne 

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce 

Gettin' Old – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews 

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen; Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery; Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland 

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini; Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym 

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs; Songwriter: Tracy Chapman 

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson 

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne 

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney; Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams 

“wait in the truck” – HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt 

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Kelsea Ballerini 

Lainey Wilson

Miranda Lambert 

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton 

Cody Johnson 

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen 

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A 

Little Big Town 

Midland 

Old Dominion 

Zac Brown Band 

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn 

Brothers Osborne 

Dan + Shay  

Maddie & Tae  

The War And Treaty  

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll featuring  Lainey Wilson; Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens 

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina; Producer: Zach Crowell 

“Thank God” – Kane Brown featuring Katelyn Brown; Producer: Dann Huff 

“wait in the truck” – HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson; Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells 

“We Don't Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce 

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Charlie Worsham 

Derek Wells 

Jenee Fleenor 

Paul Franklin 

Rob McNelley 

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Light On In The Kitchen” –  Ashley McBryde; Director: Reid Long

“Memory Lane” –  Old Dominion; Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

“Need a Favor – Jelly Roll; Director: Patrick Tohill 

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Director: Running Bear

“wait in the truck” – HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson; Director: Justin Clough

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

Hailey Whitters 

Jelly Roll  

Megan Moroney 

Parker McCollum 

Zach Bryan

