The Clorox Air Purifier That Pulls Odors, Candle Smoke, and Cat Dander from the Air in My Home Is on Sale

As a home chef, candle-lover, and cat mom, there are a lot of competing scents and pollutants in my home. I’d settled for a life of constant vacuuming, dusting, and window opening to clear the air until I added the Clorox HEPA Air Purifier to my living space.

I received the air purifier as a gift from the brand a few months back and have been loving it ever since. It has helped the air quality in my home by leaps and bounds and, right now, you can snag it on sale for 33 percent off.

I set up the air purifier in the most heavily trafficked area of my home, between the living room and kitchen. In addition to the everyday dust, food smells, and candle smoke from both rooms, my cat Ginny also loves to lounge in that area, which means fur and dander are inevitable.

I mostly use the device's auto mode, which automatically adjusts the fan speed to the air quality in my home without any manual changes on my end. Seriously — I turn it on and turn it off when I leave for an extended period of time. Otherwise, I let this puppy do all of the work.

Clorox HEPA Air Purifier, $70 (Save $30)

Amazon

The first thing that struck me about the air purifier was its ability to knock out unwanted odors. Smells that would otherwise linger in the air, like burnt garlic and Ginny’s litter box, were no match for the Clorox air purifier. I also noticed significantly less dust collecting on surfaces after several days of running the device, so my daily chores have gloriously decreased.

And as an East Coaster, I’ve been grateful to have the purifier during several air quality alerts due to wildfire smoke. Even when it’s been smoky, hazy, and hard to breathe outside, I can take a full, deep breath inside and know my air is clean. Plus, it helped combat my seasonal allergies from spring to summer, when I’m normally a sneezy and dry-eyed mess of a person.

Much of its odor-busting and debris-collecting abilities are thanks to the air purifier’s three-stage filtration system. The gadget is equipped with a pre-filter to trap larger particles like dust and pet hair, a true HEPA filter that can capture 99.97 percent of germs and allergens (according to the brand), and an activated carbon filter to keep the air smelling fresh. The brand recommends replacing the filter every six to 12 months, depending on the frequency of use.

The air purifier is available in three sizes (small, medium, and large), which are each designed to function in rooms between 200 to 1,500 square feet. The medium-sized machine is the only model on sale, at the moment.

Don’t wait to give your home a well-deserved refresh — snap up the Clorox HEPA Air Purifier while it’s 33 percent off at Amazon.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

