Climber 'Exceptionally Lucky to Be Alive' After 2,000-Foot Fall from New Zealand Mountain

The climber was found after falling from Mount Taranaki with minor injuries on Saturday

By
Published on September 11, 2023 12:39PM EDT
New Zealand, North Island: Mount Taranaki.
Mount Taranaki in New Zealand. Photo:

Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty

A climber in New Zealand is "exceptionally lucky to be alive" after falling close to 2,000 feet down a mountain.

On Saturday, the man was discovered approximately 1,968 feet from where he had previously been climbing on Mount Taranaki in New Zealand's North Island, per New Zealand Police.

Authorities said the climber was with a group near the summit of the 8,261-feet mountain at around 12 p.m. local time when he slid "down the mountain out of view." Another climber then headed down to assist, supported by a member of Taranaki Alpine Rescue.

The pair found the climber with "minor injuries," and he was then assisted down the mountain after losing an ice axe and crampons during the fall.

"Thanks to recent spring weather, the ice had softened, and the snow caught the climber's fall," the release from the New Zealand Police added. "He is exceptionally lucky to be alive."

A Taranaki Alpine Rescue spokesperson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for further information on the rescue.

Photo taken on June 22, 2021 shows a view of Mount Taranaki in New Zealand.
Mount Taranaki in New Zealand.

Lu Huaiqian/Xinhua via Getty

Authorities have since reiterated safety precautions for climbers in the area, such as carrying a distress beacon, notifying family members of their predicted routes, and staying up to speed on safety information and weather conditions.

"Climbing on Mount Taranaki requires experience, knowledge and properly fitted and correct equipment," New Zealand Police added in its release. "Failing to be properly equipped could result in a very different ending to Saturday's story."

According to New Zealand's 1news, two experienced climbers died on the same mountain in May 2021, where they were found around 1,000 feet below their last known climbing location.

Local Coroner Ian Telford told the outlet that the men died from injuries sustained in an accidental fall, as the Mountain Safety Council noted conditions were dark, snowy and icy.

"Taranaki Maunga is considered an advanced tramp or hike in the summer months. In the winter, it should be considered a mountaineering trip. The assessors consider that the pair approached the climb as a day walk, rather than a mountaineering trip," the council's report noted.

"Despite knowing [of climbing conditions], the gear they took suggests that they had not sufficiently planned to deal with the full extent of the difficulties posed by those conditions," it added.

