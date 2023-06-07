2 Cleveland Browns Players Robbed of Jewelry by 6 Masked Men Outside Nightclub

The players, Greg Newsome II and Perrion Winfrey, were unharmed in the Monday night robbery

By Jenny Haward
Published on June 7, 2023 12:43 PM
Greg Newsome II ; Perrion Winfrey
Greg Newsome II and Perrion Winfrey. Photo:

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images; Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Two Cleveland Browns defensive players were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men near a downtown nightclub in the city on Monday, according to police.

The two players, whose names were redacted in the police report, had items of jewelry stolen as well as a truck, reported the Associated Press on Tuesday. Although the players involved have not been formally identified, the AP reported that they were cornerback Greg Newsome II and tackle Perrion Winfrey. Neither of the players were harmed in the incident, added the outlet.

On Monday night, Newsome appeared to comment on the robbery, when he tweeted: “It’s a cruel world we live in🙏🏽”

According to the police report obtained by the AP, the robbery occurred at approximately 3.30 a.m. on Monday morning, when one of the players was ambushed near his truck by six masked suspects. The attackers allegedly jumped out of a car and stole items of jewelry belonging to the player, before they left the scene in his vehicle, added the police report, per AP . 

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome (20) leaves the field following the National Football League game
Greg Newsome II.

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cleeland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed on Tuesday that both players were unharmed and praised Cleveland Police for their response to the incident. 

“I’m glad our guys are OK,” he said during a press conference shared on the Cleveland Browns YouTube page. “I want all of our community to be safe. The Cleveland Police have been outstanding. We want everybody to be safe and we want to get violent people off of our streets.”

Stefanski was speaking after a Browns mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, and confirmed during the press conference that he had spoken with Chief Wayne Drummond from Cleveland Police. The coach also added that the Browns would continue to work with players on their safety. 

“This is something we take very seriously,” Stefanski said, and added that players and staff were aware of how to “keep ourselves safe,” and that the organization would “continue to educate our guys.”

At the same press conference, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he had spoken to the two players since the incident. 

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) prior to a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans
Perrion Winfrey.

Trask Smith/CSM/Shutterstock

“I’m just glad to see they’re all right,” he said, according to a report by ABC News. “Just making sure they’re in the right head space, they feel like they’re surrounded by family and letting them know that anything that they need, we’re the perfect resource for them and we have their back with whatever happens.

"We’re just going to try to make sure that none of our guys are ever in that situation again and how we can help, we’re going to do that," he added. " But I’m just glad to see them safe and sound with us and still walking around. Still blessed to this day no matter what happens, still able to wake up in the morning and just glad that we still have them here.”

The latest incident comes after Perrion was arrested on misdemeanor assault charges in April, per ABC News.

ESPN reported that police are also investigating a separate incident involving Browns running back Demetric Felton, who had a vehicle stolen from a parking garage in downtown Cleveland on Sunday.

