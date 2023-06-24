Amazon Shoppers Call This Tile Scrubber a ‘Back Saver,’ and It’s Just $23 Today

“I don’t have to work as hard cleaning my shower with this”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman
At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
Published on June 24, 2023

People / Daisy Rodriguez

Cleaning the tub and bathroom floor is usually not your favorite task — but it is essential. And while you could opt for getting down on your hands and knees, it’s worth investing in a device that will make the job a whole lot easier. 

Enter the Cleanhome Tile Tub Scrubber Brush, which currently has double discounts at Amazon. The scrubber brush can be used on a wealth of surfaces, including bathroom tiles, glass, windows, mirrors, as well as directly in the bathtub and sink. The device is constructed with a long, adjustable handle made out of stainless steel, so it’s super sturdy. You can also remove the longer handle and just grip the brush from the top pole, allowing you to really get into nooks and crannies. 

The scrubber brush also comes with a few different attachable heads, including a stiff bristle brush that can be used on tiles and walls, two scouring pads, and a microfiber pad that allows for gentle cleaning on delicate items like mirrors and glass. Plus, the brush rotates up to 180 degrees in both directions, making it easy to clean the tub and get deep into tricky corners. 

Amazon CLEANHOME Tile Tub Scrubber Brush with 3 Different Function Cleaning Heads and 56" Extendable Long Handle-No Scratch Shower Scrubber

Amazon

Buy It! Cleanhome Tile Tub Scrubber Brush, $22.50 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Over 1,600 Amazon shoppers have given the scrubber brush a five-star rating, with users calling it a “back saver” and noting that it “makes it easy” to clean the bathtub. One user said, “I cleaned my tub/shower completely, and it's now spotless,” while another said: “I don’t have to get on my knees!” 

A third reviewer said, “I have needed something like this tile and scrub brush set for a while. This product is a life saver due to experiencing some back issues.” They also said, “The attachments are great and clean very well. I don’t have to work as hard cleaning my shower with this. It makes it quite easy.”

Head to Amazon to get the Cleanhome Tile Tub Scrubber Brush while it has double discounts.

