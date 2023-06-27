The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Says Her Hair After Breast Cancer Has Made Her Unrecognizable

"I’ve been in 4 airports this week, and 2 TSA agents almost didn’t let me through because my hair didn’t match my photo ID," The Home Edit co-founder said

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Published on June 27, 2023 05:23PM EDT
Clea Shearer cancer story
Clea Shearer. Photo:

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; cleashearer/Instagram

Clea Shearer is clearing the air about her hair.

The professional organizer and star of Netflix's Get Organized with the Home Edit, 41, addressed the chatter surrounding her changing appearance in an Instagram post Tuesday. Sharing a photo of herself with gray hair styled in what appears to be a pixie cut, Shearer got straight to the message.

"Let’s talk about my hair, because lately, it’s become a discussion point," she wrote, before recounting several recent experiences that seemingly prompted her to make the post.

"I’ve been in 4 airports this week, and 2 TSA agents almost didn’t let me through because my hair didn’t match my photo ID," she explained. "I was interviewed by several media outlets who all asked if I planned on keeping my hair this way. I ran into people who I’ve known for over 15 years — and when I said hello — they had to ask who I was because they didn’t recognize me."

Clea Shearer cancer story
Clea Shearer.

cleashearer/Instagram

She went on to question why people are so fixated on her hair now, when she spent most of last year undergoing treatment for breast cancer including radiation and chemotherapy, which caused her to lose her long brunette locks.

"I don’t mind my hair being a conversation topic, but it’s interesting that the conversation just started happening now," she wrote.

"I suppose when I was going through chemo and had NO hair, I was recognizable in a different way. And no one asked questions because it was obvious I didn’t have a choice. But now people ARE asking questions."

She continued, "Asking whether I like it, if I’ll change it, if I’ll dye it … The answer is I do, and I won’t. I might let it grow into a bob, or add some silver highlights, but overall, I’m okay with the way I look."

She concluded her message by telling her followers she's "proud" of her hair — and all its changes — because it's a testament to what she's been through. "Yes, it’s still a reflection of having cancer… but that makes me proud, and I’ll wear it like a badge of honor," she said.

Shearer was diagnosed with stage 1 invasive mammary carcinoma, an aggressive form of breast cancer, last March after she found two small lumps in her right breast during a self-exam.

"I think I had convinced myself, because of my age and because I don't have a history of breast cancer in my family, that it was something, but it would not be a cancerous tumor," she told PEOPLE one month later.

"It's crazy to look in the mirror and tell yourself that right now, as you're physically standing there, you are a person who has cancer. It's crazy to say it out loud. It was really scary and really, really, really emotional. At that point, I didn't know what stage it was. I didn't know if it had spread. You go into a pretty dark place until you have more information."

Clea Shearer cancer story
Clea Shearer underwent 20 rounds of chemotherapy in 2022.

cleashearer/Instagram

The mom of two — she shares Stella, 12, and Sutton, 9, with her husband, photographer John Shearer — underwent a double mastectomy in early April, promptly followed by a second surgery for necrosis. She then endured a grueling 20 weeks of chemotherapy and, later, radiation.

Throughout it all, Shearer has documented her journey for her followers with photos and videos on social media, including the many changes her hair has undergone due to the treatments. She's proudly rocked a bald head, a buzz cut, wigs and plenty of fabulous head scarves and hats. Now, she's embracing the gray hair that's since grown in.

She completed treatment in November and celebrated the moment on Instagram. "I’m done! Today marks my journey from cancer patient, to cancer SURVIVOR. I haven’t stopped crying since I was able to ring the bell," she cheered in her caption.

Shearer's latest post about her hair has garnered a lot of support from her fan base. "I can’t even remember what your hair looked like before at this point. How you are to me is Clea," one person commented.

"Love it. Color. Cut. Coolness. Courage. All strong," another said.

Clea and business partner Joanna Teplin are known for orchestrating amazing makeovers for regular clients and celebrities including Chris Pratt and Reese Witherspoon (whose production company Hello Sunshine recently acquired The Home Edit), often with tight deadlines and under extremely stressful circumstances. Their organization feats were showcased on two seasons of their Netflix show.

