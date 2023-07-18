New ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Hosts Reveal What People Get Wrong About the Show (Exclusive)

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are set to host ABC's revival of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, and the Home Edit founders are clearing up one misconception about the long-running franchise.

In the home renovation series, which originally ran on the network from 2004 to 2012, and was rebooted by HGTV in 2020, families who’ve faced hardships have their homes completely remodeled in just a week.

“What's crazy is, I think a lot of people assume that it's not really seven days, that it's like ‘TV seven days,’” Shearer told PEOPLE in a recent interview. “Oh no, it's real.”

Sheryl Palmer, CEO of home builder Taylor Morrison, who recently partnered with professional organizers and the show, added that even the long hours involved during the show’s 24/7 schedule amount to far fewer than the typical six-to-eight month process required to build a house.

“No matter how you cut it, it's still seven days,” Teplin confirmed.

Teplin and Shearer began hosting Netflix's "Get Organized with The Home Edit" in 2020. Courtesy Of Netflix

Teplin called joining the beloved series the “opportunity of a lifetime,” adding, “We are just the most grateful. I don't even know how we got here, honestly.”

“It's a pinch-me kind of situation,” added Shearer, who looks forward to connecting with families facing difficult medical situations after she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2022.

“It's such an iconic franchise,” said Teplin. “And then not only is it the one deserving family, but it brings the whole community together in such an unbelievable, just compassionate way.”



“I think we're going to be crying,” Shearer replied.

Ty Pennington, pictured in 2010, hosted the original version of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.". Vivian Zink/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The original run of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was hosted by Ty Pennington. Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson joined the franchise for a one-season reboot, which had viewers shouting "Move that bus!" once again in 2020.

Shearer and Teplin have hosted two seasons of Netflix’s Get Organized with The Home Edit, during which they’ve styled spaces for celebrity clients such as Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore and Khloe Kardashian. But they admitted they’re still nervous about having such iconic shoes to fill on Extreme Makeover.

“Joanna and I are nervous about everything,” Shearer explained, adding that it’s “an honor” to come after Pennington and Ferguson.

“I would say, a dream come true, but we could never dream this big,” she said. “It's unbelievable.”

