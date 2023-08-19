Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score Extra Savings on This ‘Handy’ Spray Mop

“I prefer this mop over my Swiffer any day”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

CLDREAM Spray Mop for Floor Cleaning Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Breaking out a mop and bucket to deep clean your home can be a hassle. Thankfully, spray mops combine the power of a mop and bucket in a sleek, easy-to-maneuver device (that leaves floors just as sparkly!). The Cldream Refillable Spray Mop, which is on sale at Amazon, is no exception. 

It’s racked up a ton of positive ratings from Amazon shoppers and right now, it’s marked down to just $21 thanks to an exclusive Prime deal and a stackable coupon in the product description. If you’re not yet a subscriber, sign up for a 30-day free trial to access the deal, along with perks like two-day shipping, Prime Video, Try Before You Buy, and more. 

The device comes with two kinds of reusable mop pads that can be used for wet and dry cleaning. The chenille mop pad is super-absorbent, which makes it great for tackling spills, while the microfiber mop pads can efficiently remove dust, dirt, and other dry debris from your floors. The mop pads are machine-washable, so you can use them again and again for all sorts of messes, eliminating the added expense of wasteful, single-use pads. 

The mop’s lightweight design makes it easy to carry from room to room, while its swivel head swiftly cleans corners, under furniture, and other hard-to-reach areas. It also has an impressive 800-militier tank that you can refill with the cleaning solution of your choice. 

Cldream Refillable Spray Mop, $21 with Prime

Amazon CLDREAM Spray Mop for Floor Cleaning with 3pcs Washable Pads

Amazon

More than 3,700 Amazon shoppers have given the spray mop a perfect rating. One user called the device a “lifesaver” in their review, then wrote, “I have two dogs, and it definitely comes in handy without all the struggle of a mop and bucket. Also, [it's] very easy on my back.” Another shopper raved, “I prefer this mop over my Swiffer any day. I like that I can select whatever product I'd like to go in the spray part.” 

A final reviewer shared, “My house is all hardwood. This mop has cut my mopping time in half.” They continued, “[It’s] so easy to use and my floors are cleaner than ever…. The pads are so easy to clean and so sanitary — no more worries of having an ugly, germ-filled mop [that] you never know is clean or not.”

Make clunky mops and buckets a thing of the past and snap up the highly rated Cldream Refillable Spray Mop while it’s on sale at Amazon.

More Amazon Deals on Mops

Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $60 (Save 33%)

Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner

Amazon

O-Cedar ProMist Max Spray Mop, $32 (Save 42%)

Amazon O-Cedar ProMist MAX Spray Mop, PMM with 3 Extra Refills

Amazon

Panda Grip Spray Mop, $20 (Save 31%)

Amazon Panda Grip Wet Spray Mop

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Roundup: Trending Products From Movers and Shakers Charts Tout
What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This August? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $10
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Tout
Right Now, This Customer-Favorite Roomba Is Cheaper Than It Was on Amazon Prime Day
Reading Pillow Tout
This Best-Selling Reading Pillow That Amazon Shoppers Call a ‘Godsend’ for Back Support Is on Sale
Related Articles
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Tout
Right Now, This Customer-Favorite Roomba Is Cheaper Than It Was on Amazon Prime Day
Best Deals Under $25 Tout
The 20 Best Deals That Are Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend — Apple, Martha Stewart, Calvin Klein, and More
Furniture Outlet Deals Tout
The 12 Best Furniture Deals in Amazon’s Outlet Right Now Go Up to 53% Off
Halloween Decorations Tout
Halloween Decorations Are Already on Sale at Amazon, Where Festive Finds Start at Just $4
Reading Pillow Tout
This Best-Selling Reading Pillow That Amazon Shoppers Call a ‘Godsend’ for Back Support Is on Sale
Amazon Drawer Organizers Tout
These $13 Drawer Organizers That 'Maximize Space' Are Topping Amazon's Charts
One-Off: Cleaning Gadget Deal Tout
This Handheld Electric Scrubber That Saves Users from Pain Has Double Discounts at Amazon
Early Customer-Loved Home/Kitchen Deals tout
35 Amazon Customer-Loved Home and Kitchen Finds on Sale Before Labor Day — Prices Start at $6
LILLUSORY Cardigan Apricot Tout
Shoppers Are Grabbing This ‘Perfectly Oversized’ Amazon Cardigan on Sale for $32 Ahead of Fall
One-Off: Vacuum Deal Tout
Shoppers Prefer This Pet Vacuum with ‘Phenomenal’ Suction to Their Dysons, and It’s on Sale
One-Off: Vacuum Deal Tout
This Cordless Vacuum Cleaner That’s ‘Packed with Power’ Has Double Discounts at Amazon
END-OF-SEASON FASHION DEALS TOUT
The 13 Best End-of-Season Fashion Deals at Amazon Right Now — Prices Start at $12
Robot Vacuum Sale Roundup Tout
7 of Amazon's Best-Selling Robot Vacuums Are on Sale for Up to 80% Off Right Now
Gorilla Grip Bath Rug Tout
This Bath Mat with 41,500+ Five-Star Ratings 'Dries Quickly and Never Slides,' and It's Up to 57% Off Right Now
End of Season Home Deals Tout
At Amazon's End-of-Summer Home Sale, Discounts Are Up to 73% Off
EUREKA Lightweight Corded Stick Cleaner Tout
A ‘Shockingly Powerful’ Cordless Vacuum That Only Weighs 4 Pounds Is Just $50 at Amazon