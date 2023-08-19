Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score Extra Savings on This ‘Handy’ Spray Mop

Breaking out a mop and bucket to deep clean your home can be a hassle. Thankfully, spray mops combine the power of a mop and bucket in a sleek, easy-to-maneuver device (that leaves floors just as sparkly!). The Cldream Refillable Spray Mop, which is on sale at Amazon, is no exception.

It’s racked up a ton of positive ratings from Amazon shoppers and right now, it’s marked down to just $21 thanks to an exclusive Prime deal and a stackable coupon in the product description. If you’re not yet a subscriber, sign up for a 30-day free trial to access the deal, along with perks like two-day shipping, Prime Video, Try Before You Buy, and more.

The device comes with two kinds of reusable mop pads that can be used for wet and dry cleaning. The chenille mop pad is super-absorbent, which makes it great for tackling spills, while the microfiber mop pads can efficiently remove dust, dirt, and other dry debris from your floors. The mop pads are machine-washable, so you can use them again and again for all sorts of messes, eliminating the added expense of wasteful, single-use pads.

The mop’s lightweight design makes it easy to carry from room to room, while its swivel head swiftly cleans corners, under furniture, and other hard-to-reach areas. It also has an impressive 800-militier tank that you can refill with the cleaning solution of your choice.

Cldream Refillable Spray Mop, $21 with Prime

Amazon

More than 3,700 Amazon shoppers have given the spray mop a perfect rating. One user called the device a “lifesaver” in their review, then wrote, “I have two dogs, and it definitely comes in handy without all the struggle of a mop and bucket. Also, [it's] very easy on my back.” Another shopper raved, “I prefer this mop over my Swiffer any day. I like that I can select whatever product I'd like to go in the spray part.”

A final reviewer shared, “My house is all hardwood. This mop has cut my mopping time in half.” They continued, “[It’s] so easy to use and my floors are cleaner than ever…. The pads are so easy to clean and so sanitary — no more worries of having an ugly, germ-filled mop [that] you never know is clean or not.”

Make clunky mops and buckets a thing of the past and snap up the highly rated Cldream Refillable Spray Mop while it’s on sale at Amazon.

