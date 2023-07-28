Clayton Kershaw and His Wife Bring Their Four Children to Pitcher's Charity Ping Pong Tournament

Los Angeles Dodgers pitching ace Clayton Kershaw stepped off the mound for a worthy cause — and brought his family along. 

The three-time Cy Young Award winner, 35, who is having a successful regular season so far with the team, attended a charity ping pong tournament Thursday at Dodger Stadium with his adorable family – wife Ellen Kershaw and their kids Cali, Chance, Charley, and Cooper.

The 10th annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose tournament, presented by Skechers and UCLA Health, raised funds for Kershaw's Challenge, a faith-based, others-focused organization spearheaded by Clayton and Ellen, as well as its beneficiaries located in Los Angeles, Dallas, the Dominican Republic, and Zambia.

Cali Ann Kershaw, Ellen Kershaw, Chance James Kershaw, Charley Clayton Kershaw, Cooper Ellis Kershaw and Clayton Kershaw attend Ping Pong 4 Purpose 2023 presented by Skechers and UCLA Health at Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his family.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge

Aside from Clayton, celebrities who attended the tournament included Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Raven-Symoné, Mario Lopez, JoJo Siwa, Brad Paisley, Joel McHale, and Cedric the Entertainer, according to the New York Post.

According to its website, Kershaw’s Challenge, which was founded in 2011, has raised over $14 million to help at-risk children and families worldwide. 

"Baseball is great. I love it. I’m thankful I get to play it, blessed to be able to play it past high school,” Clayton said in a statement about Kershaw’s Challenge shared on the organization's site. “But at the same time, I know it’s a platform to be able to do other things. We’re just excited we get to do it. We know that baseball is going to end one of these days, hopefully a long time from now. And hopefully we have some things that continue on long, long after we’re gone.”

On the field, Clayton is having a fantastic regular season for the Dodgers with a record of 10 wins and four losses, according to record-keeping site Baseball-Reference.com, and an earned run average of 2.55, as of Friday. One of the most dominant pitchers in the MLB, Clayton is a 10-time All-Star, and won the 2020 World Series with the Dodgers.

In the current National League West standings, the Dodgers are first in their division ahead of the San Francisco Giants with a record of 58 wins and 43 losses.

