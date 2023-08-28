Claudia Schiffer Celebrates 53rd Birthday in Colorful Dolce & Gabbana Bikini

Claudia Schiffer is celebrating her birthday in style!

The German supermodel, who turned 53 on Friday, gave her nearly 2 million Instagram followers a sneak peak into her special day, for which she donned a colorful Dolce & Gabbana bikini.

For the birthday festivities, she paired the statement bikini with simple white sunglasses and a gold, heart-shaped necklace, and wore her platinum blonde tresses down.

While her swimsuit’s Carretto print was inspired by the synonymous Sicilian horse-drawn cart, the model lived it up in Greece — not Italy — to ring in 53 years.

“Celebrating in Greek paradise, featuring a special friend who came to wish me happy birthday 🥰🦋,” she captioned her birthday carousel, which featured a video of Schiffer having a fairytale-esque moment when a butterfly landed on her hand.

The model posed and smiled with the insect, whose yellow wings complemented her primary-colored swimsuit.

Later in the carousel, Schiffer posed in a poolside room with giant, gold “Happy Birthday” balloons.

In another swimsuit-clad photo, she stepped outside to snap a picture in front of the beautiful Greek scenery.

Finally, the supermodel added a shot of her birthday cake — a chocolate-covered bundt cake adorned with candles and sparklers, the words “Happy Birthday” written in icing on the plate next to it.

Like the butterfly, several stars flocked to Schiffer on her special day, filling her comments section with birthday wishes.

“Happy Birthday Claudia!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Dua Lipa wrote.

Jamie Oliver and “Speed Drive” muse Devon Lee Carlson also commented, writing “Happy birthday 👏👏👏👏" and “Happy birthday!!!!♥️♥️♥️♥️ xoxoxoxox,” respectively.

Schiffer may be 53, but the supermodel is still rocking jeans she wore in her 20s.

In a piece about “forever fashion” she wrote for The Guardian in April, she wrote that her “truly precious pieces of clothing are all connected with a story or a moment in time," citing a Karl Lagerfeld-designed denim outfit she wore in the ‘90s.

“In 1993, I wore a pair of jeans, and matching western waistcoat, with a shirt, chain belts and cowboy boots on the runway and in the Chanel ad campaign,” she continued. "While denim is commonplace in high-end fashion today, back then it was so novel and fresh; Karl Lagerfeld turned what was a basic item of clothing into a luxury garment using beautiful fabric, braiding and the signature interlocking 'CC' buttons.”

“Having grown up in jeans, I remember feeling very at ease in the look,” Schiffer wrote.

"I've worn these jeans on many occasions — they never go out of style and have stood the test of time because of the classic cut (high waist, straight leg), as well as the intense shade of French blue and unique embroidered detailing,” she continued. "They are a part of my life as much as any treasured piece of jewellery or favourite artwork.”

She added: “And, to be honest, I like the fact that they still fit me!"