Claudia Oshry in Tears Over Weight Gain, Admits She’s 'Not Ashamed' of Taking Ozempic Now

Blogger Claudia Oshry has no shame in admitting that she’s been taking Ozempic for her recent weight loss.

On Wednesday’s episode of her The Toast podcast, the 29-year-old opened up about embracing her weight loss journey after initially feeling embarrassed about taking the weekly injections.

"The thing that's been harrowing — like, following me around — everybody wants to know if I'm taking Ozempic, Mounjaro, semaglutide," she began. "And the answer is: obviously. Yes, of course."

"You thought they were going to make a weight loss drug and I wasn't going to take it?" she said. "You're dumb. Of course, I'm f—ing taking it."

Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. It's one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.

"I think when I started, I was a little embarrassed," said Oshry, who rose to fame from her social media account Girl With No Job. "Like, 'Oh my God I have to inject myself with something just to get my fat ass to stop eating. Other people can do it without, why can't I?' In the beginning, my decision to not share was rooted in a little bit of shame."

Claudia Oshry. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Oshry got emotional while reflecting on how much she had gained before starting her weight loss journey, teasing that she never thought she was “that big” because she’s “so delusional.”

“The reason I’m nervous about sharing [how much I’ve lost] is because I’m ashamed of myself that I got to a place where I had 70 lbs. to lose,” she said before breaking down in tears. “I could cry, I'm so mad at myself.”

“Now I look back at pictures and see myself through this new lens and it makes me feel sad. I have very mixed emotions,” she continued. “To be a fat woman is one of the hardest things to do in this world. [But] I feel like I handled it as good as I could have and I’m proud of the fact I was able to have a full life [before losing weight].”

On the podcast, the content creator emphasized that she’s “not a doctor” and isn’t promoting Ozempic, but she’s simply sharing what she’s “learned” throughout her weight loss journey.

“I’m not suggesting anyone do this. I’m not suggesting anyone do anything,” Oshry said. “I just want to share what I’ve been doing. It’s been over a year since I decided I want to change my life. Now, I feel like I’m at a place where I’m comfortable-ish.”

“It’s what’s working for me now. That’s the only reason I’ve been, kind of, hesitant to talk about it because I don’t want to be like, ‘I’ve figured it out. I’ve solved the problem for life.’ I have not,” she added, noting that Ozempic is “not a permanent thing.”

Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic. Mario Tama/Getty

In addition to Oshry, Tracy Morgan also admitted earlier this week that he’s taking Ozempic for weight loss. During an appearance on Monday’s episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the comedian and actor, 54, revealed that the medication is the reason for her recent appearance.

“That’s how this weight got lost. I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic,” he said. “And I ain't letting it go!”

“I take Ozempic every Thursday,” Morgan added while mimicking how he takes the injection in his stomach.

“It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos,” he said jokingly.

Other stars have also opened up taking Ozempic and similar drugs for weight loss, including Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Patti Stanger, Emily Simpson, Sharon Osbourne, Charles Barkley, and more.