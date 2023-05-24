Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Launches Playboy Bunny Career: ‘Aiming to Reclaim My Womanhood’

Claudia Conway wants to make a statement with her next career move. The daughter of former Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and anti-Trump activist George Conway spoke out Tuesday about her decision to become a Playboy Bunny.

“When i was 15-16, i was exploited by the media, preyed upon, and was forced into portraying myself as something i wasn’t. my body was taken from me,” Claudia, 18, wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.

“Now, as a young adult, i am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine,” the statement continued. “I am putting myself out there in a way that is MY OWN and no one else’s. i have full control of my body and my voice.”

She added, “i believe in writing your own narrative, like i’ve said in the past, and taking back what was once unjustly taken from you.”

In a follow-up tweet added to the same chain, Claudia continued her explanation of the new career move, citing a desire to reclaim her body.

“Autonomy and freedom are two things everyone should have,” she wrote. “Don’t let someone capitalize off of your vulnerabilities— reclaim them. sending you all light and love on this tuesday 💗.”

The teenager added that her tweet would be the “only comment” she’ll provide on the matter.

Claudia’s statement came just hours after Playboy announced that she was the “newest Bunny” in an Instagram post shared Wednesday.

The eldest daughter of Kellyanne, 56, and George, 59, Claudia became somewhat of an internet persona during her mom’s time in the Trump White House.

She was candid about her opposing political views to her mom, and shared numerous TikToks that went viral exposing her anti-Donald Trump sentiments.

In 2020, in a series of interviews allegedly given with her father’s permission, Claudia opened up about her decision to share her political views on social media.



“I know a lot of my friends are so informed and I think they wouldn't be if it weren't for social media, which is why I think using one's platform for good and for the education of others is so, so important, especially in our day,” she told USA Today.

She also outlined her reasoning behind refusing to delete her videos, despite her mother’s request. "I'm not going to because I think I have a right to my own freedom of speech. If she works for Trump, she works for Trump," Claudia told Insider, adding, "My dad thinks it's awesome that I'm speaking for myself and expressing my views."

Her father later tweeted that he and Kellyanne did not want their daughter talking to the press.

At the same time, Claudia’s father was outspoken about his own opposition to the Trump administration in his own right.

A conservative attorney, George made headlines as he shared his anti-Trump sentiments on social media — and even formed a coalition of lawyers that opposed the former president.

In March, Kellyanne and George announced their ongoing divorce in a statement shared on social media.

"We are in the final stages of an amicable divorce," the couple, who wed in 2001, wrote in the statement. "We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we've shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority."

In her memoir, Here's the Deal, released in 2022, Kellyanne had written that "George and I may not survive." She cited her husband's transformation from a Trump supporter to an outspoken critic and Twitter adversary during her time as a White House advisor as a major roadblock in the couple's marriage.

However, she did credit her husband as she told PEOPLE that "without George Conway encouraging — if not insisting — that I take my shot in 2016, I could not have been this successful campaign manager at the level of which I was."

