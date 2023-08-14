Clarence Avant, 'Godfather of Black Entertainment,' Remembered as a 'Visionary and a Transcendent Spirit'

Clarence Avant, the legendary music executive and film producer, was remembered throughout Hollywood Monday for his influence on the industry and the work that earned him the nickname "the Black Godfather"

Avant died at his home in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, his family confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 92.

The North Carolina native, whose career began in the 1960s as a manager for blues artists, died two years after the murder of his wife, philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, who was shot and killed by an intruder at her Beverly Hills home. The two married in 1967.

"Clarence Avant was a visionary and a transcendent spirit," Pharrell Williams wrote in a lengthy tribute published on his Instagram Story Monday. "He is the ultimate example of what change looks like, what architecting change looks like, and what the success of change looks like. He stared adversity in the face in climates and conditions that weren't welcoming to people that looked like him. But through his talent and relentless spirit in the pursuit to be the best of the best, he garnered the support and friendship of people who otherwise wouldn't look in our direction."

Clarence Avant and Pharrell Williams. Lester Cohen/Getty

Williams, 50, later wrote that "there will never be another" like Avant, adding that it is his hope that "others will see what [Avant's] done and try to go even further, because that's what he wanted and that's why he did what he did. He wanted to inspire."

"Clarence Avant was truly one of a kind," music producer Clive Davis wrote in a statement to PEOPLE. "His passing is a great loss of someone who is irreplaceable. Clarence’s extraordinary contribution to music and the barriers he broke throughout his career are unrivaled. He was the mentor to all Black executives in the music industry for decades, providing invaluable guidance and support while always standing up for equal rights. Clarence was humane and fair and inspired love and respect from all who knew him. I personally loved him and will miss him forever."

"Clarence Avant isn’t just the 'Godfather Of Black Music,' he is our cultural Godfather," JAY-Z's Roc Nation said in a statement. "Throughout his life, he burst through doors and tore down ceilings, changing lives and providing opportunities for generations. A true pioneer, a mentor and a champion, Clarence Avant is and always will be a giant among us."

JAY-Z, Clarence Avant and Sean Combs. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jamie Foxx sent his condolences to Avant's family. "Mr Clarence Avant was the worlds mentor he shared his incredible intellect and knowledge to everyone that he interacted with… if you needed a kind word… guidance…or someone just to get your back he was the man," the actor, 55, wrote on Instagram. "You will be missed terribly… a legend a warrior and a family man…@iamalexavant love you my brother."

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a black and white photo with Avant on Instagram. "Clarence. Where to start," she wrote. "You were beloved by so many, including our family who looked forward to every dinner, every drop of wisdom, just the warmth of your presence. I hope Joe was there to take you to the other side, and Jacqui met you with a big embrace. We will miss you deeply. We love you more than words can say."

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama called Avant "one of our favorite people" in a statement. He "exemplified a certain level of cool and street smarts that allowed him to move confidently into worlds that nobody had prepared him for, never doubting he could figure it out."

"Thank you for your warrior spirit sir," Viola Davis wrote on Instagram. "For the paths you have blazed, the artists that you have influenced, emboldened, created...Thank you for living a BOLD life! You have earned your rest. Jacqueline is waiting with open arms for you!"

Magic Johnson noted the breadth of Avant's influence, which was felt far beyond Hollywood, advising presidents, star athletes, and executives. "He knew how to touch every individual he met and meet them where they were in order to get them where they needed to be," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "I get solace in knowing he is reunited with his love, Jacqueline once again in Heaven. We will miss you dearly my friend! Cookie and I are praying for his children Nicole and Alex and all his loved ones during this difficult time."

Magic Johnson and Clarence Avant. Amanda Edwards/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Avant's children, Nicole and Alex, and son-in-law, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, announced Avant's death Monday. "Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as ‘The Black Godfather’ in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports," their statement read.

“Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come," the statement concluded. "The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss."