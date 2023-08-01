Clare Crawley Bakes Homemade Cake to Reveal the Sex of Her Baby — See the Video!

Clare Crawley is having a baby girl!

On Monday, Crawley shared the sex of her baby with her husband Ryan Dawkins on Instagram.

The television personality revealed the news by cutting into a white cake to show a pink center. “For the last 10 years I’ve had the same dream over and over. The dreams were so vivid and real of my baby coming into my life. All the beautiful details down to the gender and name,” Crawley claimed. “🤍 So this special moment was not a surprise for me!” she continued before stating that the sweet pastry was “homemade with love by us.”

At the start of the month, Crawley, 42, announced on social media that she was expecting a baby with Dawkins, 47, via surrogate. “Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!!” the July 12 post confirmed. The Bachelorette alum made her grand reveal with a video of herself and Dawkins lovingly doing laundry in a yard while hanging baby’s clothing by clothespins on a line.

“This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!” the reality TV star continued in the sweet upload. “This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point. I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen!” she added before letting family, friends and fans know her bouncing bundle of joy would be arriving next January.

Crawley’s journey to happiness wasn’t an easy one as millions of fans witnessed her search for love on the long-running ABC hit series. In fact, her one-time fiancé Dale Moss whom she met on the show split from her in January 2021 due to differences in their relationship.

"Dale wasn't ready for marriage and kids. He did have feelings for Clare but he wasn't on the same page as her,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Eventually, Crawley found love when she married the Mascot Sports CEO on Feb. 1 in Sacramento, California, during an intimate ceremony. While speaking about her wedding, she told PEOPLE, "If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn't change a thing! Happiest day of my life hands down!"

Afterward, on Instagram, she described how she kept cool even after her wedding dress was stolen from her car ahead of the nuptials: “In the moment, I was like 'Ughhhhh, what do I do?' And I thought, 'It's okay. It's about the moment and what we're celebrating. I can wear anything, and I'll be happy that we're getting married.' ”

Clare Crawley and husband Ryan Dawkins. Instagram/ Clare Crawley



Crawley’s marriage to Dawkins gives the new bride two bonus babies as her hubby has two daughters, ages 8 and 11, from a previous relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

"My husband has children. That makes me a step-parent now to them and they are incredibly special to me," she wrote after social media users speculated she could be with child after a photo circulated online.

"I understand the good intentions behind this... but it is never ok to ask someone this IMO. You never know what someone's private/personal health journey is," Crawley wrote on her Instagram Story. "I can promise you this... I will always share what I am comfortable sharing so you do not need to ask."

