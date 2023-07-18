Clare Crawley Opens Up About Using Surrogate: 'She Is a Champion'

Clare Crawley opened up about her road to motherhood.

After announcing that she and her husband, Ryan Dawkins, are expecting a baby via surrogate in an Instagram post earlier in July, The Bachelorette alum, 42, did a Q&A with fans about the big news Sunday.

When asked how her surrogate is doing, Crawley said her surrogate is "a champion."

"She is so more calm and just centered," Crawley explained. "This is not her first baby, so she's just like, 'I got this,' which gives me confidence and actually relaxes me, so it makes me feel so comforted knowing that she's good and feels good."

Instagram/ Clare Crawley

The former reality star added that she has found benefits in sharing her IVF journey on social media as it has helped her connect to people "who are on a similar path."

When speaking about how she came to the decision to use a surrogate for her and Dawkins' first child together, Crawley said it came from her longing to take control of her health.

"I've always been super proactive on my health," she explained. "That being said, it doesn't mean I have perfect health. It means I'm proactive on taking care of my health. I know you guys know I had breast implant illness. Because of that, I was just super aware of my fertility as well because that does and can affect fertility."

Crawley shared that she has been working with her doctor "for a long time" and that "she's just been the most amazing human and doctor to have."

Instagram/ Clare Crawley

Crawley also answered questions about relationship advice and health and beauty. She also shared that she and Dawkins will do a gender reveal for their new baby and that she likes the name Levi for a boy and Goldie for a girl. She ended her Instagram Story posts by sharing a sweet nod to her husband.

"He's the most supportive husband - whether it's a huge life dream or simply entertaining my matching PJ goals 🥰," she wrote, alongside a photo of the two wearing matching pajamas.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Crawley and Dawkins tied the knot on Feb. 1 during an intimate wedding in Sacramento, California. There were a few glitches during the lead-up to their special day, as Crawley's dress was stolen from her car a few days prior. Her mother also missed the wedding because she is in "the late stages of dementia" and ended up "getting really sick," Crawley explained in an episode of iHeartRadio's Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison.

After the wedding, Crawley chose to look at the positives of the day. "If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life," she told PEOPLE. "I wouldn't change a thing!"

