Pregnant Claire Danes Steps Out with Husband Hugh Dancy in N.Y.C. as They Prepare for Baby No. 3

Danes and Dancy, who are currently expecting their third child, are already parents to sons Rowan, 4, and Cyrus, 10

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
Updated on June 28, 2023 09:25AM EDT
Pregnant Claire Danes hides her growing belly in a long flowing dress as she and her husband Hugh Dancy step out together for some shopping in the West Village, New York.
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy in New York City on June 27, 2023. Photo:

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are getting ready for baby.

The couple was spotted on a stroll in New York City on Tuesday, with Danes showing off her baby bump in a long flowing red, black and white patterned dress.

The Homeland actress, 44, paired the summery frock with black sunglasses and black-and-white sandals, and carried both a black crossbody handbag and cream-colored tote. Dancy, 48, kept it casual in a navy-blue T-shirt, black shorts and gray sneakers.

Earlier this month, Danes joked to PEOPLE that she was feeling “very, very knocked up” during the premiere of her new HBO Max miniseries Full Circle at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

Asked how she was maintaining her glamorous appearance, the soon-to-be mom of three shared, “I have a lot of professional help."

Claire Danes attends the screening of "Full Circle" during the 2023 Tribeca Festival
Claire Danes at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11, 2023.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Danes also said that she and her Hannibal actor husband “have not landed on anything yet" as far as a name for the baby, noting, “But you know, we still have a little bit of time.”

As for whether their older children — sons Rowan, 4½, and Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10 — have weighed in on name options, the actress joked, “They have opinions, and they're all pretty absurd.”

The Fleishman Is in Trouble actress revealed during a January appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that her kids were "less than thrilled" about their sibling on the way.

Noting that her youngest was "categorically opposed to the idea," Danes explained, "He said, 'Yeah, no, no. I don't like it. I don't like it. I like peace, Mama.' "

"I was like, 'You like peace?' That's rich, because that dude does not shut up," she added. "He said, 'When it comes out of your tummy, we'll give it to a family that doesn't have a baby ... 'cause we're done.' "

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend the "Full Circle" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Danes previously raved about enjoying her pregnancy with Rowan in 2018 during a break from work.

"Pretty soon I get to retire for a little while and just be pregnant, which I look forward to," she said at an FYC event for Homeland.

"It feels like a huge luxury," Danes added. "When I was pregnant with my first son, I worked until I was in my eighth month, so this feels like a huge gift, to have a chance to kick my feet up a little bit."

The Golden Globe winner previously told PEOPLE that "motherhood is amazing" as she brought Cyrus to set while filming the Showtime series.

"He says, 'Action!' " said Danes. "He's a real set baby. It's really sweet. He loves the [show's operations room] because of all the lights. It's a great environment for a kid. It's the circus!"

