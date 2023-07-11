Claire Danes and Husband Hugh Dancy Welcome Baby No. 3 — a Girl! (Exclusive)

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are officially outnumbered!

The Fleishman Is in Trouble star, 43, and the Hannibal actor, 48, have welcomed a baby girl, a rep for the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

The pair are already parents to sons Rowan, 4, and 10-year-old Cyrus and have been married since 2009.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Danes revealed the "less than thrilled" reactions the couple's two sons had to the pregnancy news during a January appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She noted that her son Cyrus, "was sort of resigned to it. I mean, the worst has already happened. His name is Rowan," Danes added with a laugh, referring to her younger son.

"But Rowan has more to lose, he has more at stake," she then related. "He was categorically opposed to the idea."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

"He said, 'Yeah, no, no. I don't like it. I don't like it. I like peace, Mama.' I was like, 'You like peace?' That's rich, because that dude does not shut up," she laughed. "He said, 'When it comes out of your tummy, we'll give it to a family that doesn't have a baby ... 'cause we're done.'"

"So no, he was less than thrilled," concluded Danes.

Danes ultimately explained to him that "when the baby comes out, it's gonna be pretty dumb, doesn't know a lot, so it's gonna need some assistance and some educating."

"That was interesting to him, he liked the idea of being sort of a condescending presence," she said. "So now he's a little more optimistic."