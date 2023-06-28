Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz Star in Gripping First Trailer for Max’s 'Full Circle'

Max is coming in hot with a new limited series called Full Circle.

The streamer released the official trailer for its six-episode drama thriller, which features a mighty cast including Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, Timothy Olyphant, Dennis Quaid, Jharrel Jerome, Jim Gaffigan, and CCH Pounder.

Full Circle tells the story of a botched kidnapping involving a wealthy family based in New York City and an investigation which uncovers untold secrets and brings players of different backgrounds together.

“You understand that the things happening to your family are happening for a reason,” an ominous voiceover says as the trailer flashes to a scene of Derek (Olyphant) picking up a phone call from someone who has kidnapped his son.

As Derek and Sam (Danes) involve law enforcement and investigators, they meet with Harmony (Beetz) who asks the couple, “The guy on the phone, did he have an accent? Guyanese?”

“Does that mean something to you?” Harmony presses as Derek and Sam stammer suspiciously.

Claire Daines and Timothy Olyphant in Max's 'Full Circle'.

The trailer reveals that the abduction has connections with Guyana as the clip shows snippets of different detectives and local players getting involved with the kidnapping.

“You do exactly what I’ve instructed you to do and the balance will be restored,” a character played by Pounder says as remarks of testing loyalty and scenes of the abduction show on screen while a pair of local siblings try to hatch a plan to save the boy.

“They’re all hiding s—,” Harmony insists while she contemplates. “What is it with her family and secrets?”

Towards the end, the trailer teases that a few of those secrets will be revealed in a montage that features Sam reaching for a gun in a safe hidden beneath floorboards.

She then says, “What we did was not okay and we’re in this mess now because of it.”

Max's 'Full Circle'. HBO

“No one knows the big picture, but you will,” Pounder continues ominously as Derek enters a small room with blood splattered on the windows with a look of disbelief.

Full Circle is created and directed by Steven Soderbergh in collaboration with writer Ed Solomon.

The series — which also stars Phaldut Sharma, Adia, Sheyi Cole, Gerald Jones, Suzanne Savoy, Ethan Stoddard, Lucian Zanes — will debut two episodes and will continue to drop in double installments leading up to the finale.

Full Circle will premiere Thursday, July 13 on Max.

