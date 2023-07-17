'Claim to Fame' Eliminated Star on That Shocking 'Betrayal' and Watching the Show with Their Famous Parent (Exclusive)

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Claim to Fame season 2 episode 4. 

Shayne's elimination might be one of the most shocking moments of Claim to Fame season 2  — but it’s not because of her celebrity relative. 

On Monday night’s episode, the house continued to decipher clues about Shayne’s relative, whose clue card pointed to an actor who played Buckwheat and starred in Coming to America. While many cast members had already connected the dots, what they didn’t see coming is who would be the one to send her home. 

After building a friendship with Shayne the entire season, the house was visibly stunned when this week’s guesser Cole decided to go after her — and eventually sent her home when he correctly guessed her father is Eddie Murphy

Though it was a shocking moment, Shayne tells PEOPLE she had already anticipated that’s how the elimination would play out. 

“In that moment, I knew it was a possibility,” she says. “I was already very exposed and I know that I was a lot of people's sure shot. I was just trying to be hopeful, but I still knew that there was a very big possibility that he would pick me despite our friendship.” 

COLE, SHAYNE - CLAIM TO FAME

John Fleenor/ABC

As evidenced by the cast’s agape mouths during the elimination, the moment clearly rocked the whole house.

“Honestly, it was like time stopping,” Shayne says of the tense moment. “I feel like everyone else was a lot more surprised than I was just because I felt so exposed since the first episode. Every elimination, I never felt completely safe. So I was always a little bit mentally prepared.” 

“Nobody else really expected that, especially the people that I wasn't necessarily working with,” she says of Cole being the one to send her home. “So seeing their reaction to it, people like Karsyn and Olivia and Chris, seeing how surprised they were, really drove home how big of a betrayal it looked to other people.” 

Despite the “betrayal,” Shayne still maintained her composure during the elimination, recalling how she thought, “I cannot give them a Carly moment. I can't do it." 

OLIVIA, HUGO, CHRIS, COLE, SHAYNE - CLAIM TO FAME
Claim To Fame cast, including Olivia, Hugo, Chris, Cole and Shayne.

John Fleenor/ABC

Though Shayne had a rocky exit from the show, she reveals that she and Cole have patched things up since. “Cole and I had a conversation just about everything after it happened,” she says. 

“Honestly, [the show is] a game,” she notes. “When you're in it, [it] feels really intense and when you get out of it, it's just hard to stay attached to those feelings. I've been saying I cry during Monopoly, so I feel like everything's just super heightened. You're playing for all this money, you're away from home and disconnected from everything. So it just feels really intense in the moment.” 

“But there's no hard feelings [between Cole and me],” she adds. “I feel like everyone who I was in that house with has respect for each other. We're all in a group chat. We all stay in touch with each other.” 

Claim To Fame, Shayne. Eddie Murphy

Gizelle Hernandez/ABC, Jon Kopaloff/Getty 

As for her celebrity relative, comedian and actor Eddie Murphy, she adds that her father has been nothing but supportive of her being on the show, which she notes was a super last-minute decision initially. 

“So I'm a very indecisive person. I'm a Libra. I never know what I'm going to do. So I wasn't confirmed to come do the show until maybe two days before it was scheduled to start filming,” she reveals. “That's when I told my dad about it. So he was, I'm sure, surprised but he was just very supportive of me and everything that I decide to do. He's very trusting of my judgment.”

She adds that the Murphy family has actually been watching Claim to Fame together. “He's been watching the show. We were just in Hawaii together and when we got in, my whole family watched it together. It was really cute. He's really invested.”

Zola Murphy, artist Bria Murphy, actor Eddie Murphy, Shayne Murphy and Bella Murphy

Michael Tullberg/Getty 

Though Murphy has achieved many successes in his career, including a Grammy, an Emmy and the coveted Cecil B. DeMille Award, Shayne notes “his favorite thing is to just be around his kids.” 

“He's just a legend. He's an incredible comedian, obviously, but he's just very inspiring,” Shayne says of her famous father. “The biggest thing he's shown me is that you can really accomplish whatever you want as long as you are willing to work hard enough for it. So he is a big supporter of dreams and just very inspiring and motivating in that way.” 

Claim to Fame airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

