'Claim to Fame' Season 2: All the Celebrity Relatives Who Have Been Revealed

Here's a breakdown of all the celebrity relatives who have been revealed on Claim to Fame season 2 so far, as well as the biggest theories about everyone's identity

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Published on June 26, 2023 09:02PM EDT
CLAIM TO FAME stars Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas
Photo:

Gizelle Hernandez/abc

Claim to Fame season 2 is introducing viewers to a whole new group of celebrity relatives.

Co-hosted by Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, the ABC reality series brings 12 celebrity relatives together as they compete against each other to discover who they are each related to.

The first season premiered in July 2022, with Keke Palmer's sister Loreal Palmer eventually taking the top prize of $100,000, and was renewed for a new season in January 2023.

Just like season 1, which included everyone from Chuck Norris' grandson to Laverne Cox's twin, the new season promises to be just as star-studded. Unlike last season, the show isn't giving away anyone's identity this time around. And to make things even more difficult, some cast members have given wrong clues to throw off their opponents.

Following the premiere on June 26, here's everything to know about the celebrity relatives who have been revealed so far, including the biggest theories about everyone.

Warning: spoilers for Claim to Fame season 2 ahead.

01 of 12

Carly

CLAIM TO FAME - stars Carly.

Gizelle Hernandez/abc

Clues: Carly teased that her relative is her uncle, who is an Oscar winner and one of the biggest actors in Hollywood since the ‘80s. 

Celebrity relative: In the first episode, she reveals that Tom Hanks is her uncle.  

Status on the show: Eliminated, Week 1.

02 of 12

Travis

CLAIM TO FAME - stars Travis.

Gizelle Hernandez/abc

Clues: Travis claimed that his relative is his father, who is an actor and has received a Critics’ Choice Award. However, he later teased that his talent, in which he recited the digits of Pi, was a giveaway to his relative, insinuating that his relative isn't an actor. 

Celebrity relative: TBA, though the contestants have guessed that he’s the son of astrophysicist, Neil deGrasse Tyson. 

Status on the show: Still in the competition.

03 of 12

Hugo

CLAIM TO FAME - stars Hugo.

Gizelle Hernandez/abc

Clues: Hugo said that his relative is his grandfather, who has a Nobel Prize. 

Celebrity relative: TBA, though some of the contestants think Hugo is related to Buzz Aldrin, while fans have guessed that he's related to Jimmy Carter.

Status on the show: Still in the competition.

04 of 12

Shayne

CLAIM TO FAME - stars Shayne.

Gizelle Hernandez/abc

Clues: Shayne claimed her relative is a musician and a Grammy winner, however, her clue card seems to hint she's related to an actor.

Celebrity relative: TBA, though some of the contestants believe she’s related to Janet Jackson because of her resemblance to the singer. However, fans think her clue card hints that she's related to Eddie Murphy as it seemingly references Coming to America and his SNL character Buckwheat.

Status on the show: Still in the competition.

05 of 12

Monay

CLAIM TO FAME - stars Monay.

Gizelle Hernandez/abc

Clues: Monay claimed that her relative is her father, who is known for being an athlete and has an Emmy Award. 

Celebrity relative: TBA, though some of the contestants have guessed that Steve Harvey is her celebrity relative because of her striking resemblance to the Family Feud star. 

Status on the show: Still in the competition.

06 of 12

JR

CLAIM TO FAME - stars JR.

Gizelle Hernandez/abc

Clues: JR claimed that his celebrity relative is his brother. He also teased they're an athlete as he played basketball during the talent show.  

Celebrity relative: TBA, though some contestants have guessed that JR’s relative is James Harden or Dwyane Wade. 

Status on the show: Still in the competition.

07 of 12

Cole

CLAIM TO FAME - stars Cole.

Gizelle Hernandez/abc

Clues: Cole claimed that his celebrity relative is his father. 

Celebrity relative: TBA, though some fans think he could be related to Alicia Keys. 

Status on the show: Still in the competition.

08 of 12

Chris

CLAIM TO FAME - stars Chris.

Gizelle Hernandez/abc

Clues: Chris said his relative received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He later revealed that they’re a singer and he looks a lot like his relative.

Celebrity relative: TBA, though fans theorize he could be related to Donny Osmond or John Mayer.

Status on the show: Still in the competition.

09 of 12

Jane

CLAIM TO FAME - stars Jane.

Gizelle Hernandez/abc

Clues: Jane said that her relative is a Grammy-winning musician.

Celebrity relative: TBA, though some fans guess she could be related to Hayley Williams.

Status on the show: Still in the competition.

10 of 12

Karsyn

CLAIM TO FAME - stars Karsyn.

Gizelle Hernandez/abc

Clues: Karsyn claimed that her celebrity relative is best known for being a musician. 

Celebrity relative: TBA, though some fans have theorized she could be related to Blake Shelton or Dale Earnhardt.

Status on the show: Still in the competition.

11 of 12

Gabriel

CLAIM TO FAME - stars Gabriel

Gizelle Hernandez/abc

Clues: Gabriel said his relative is his brother has received an NAACP award. He later noted that he looks nothing like his relative.   

Celebrity relative: TBA, though some fans think he could be related to a Nickelodeon star such as Kenan Thompson or Nick Cannon.

Status on the show: Still in the competition.

12 of 12

Olivia

CLAIM TO FAME -stars Olivia.

Gizelle Hernandez/abc

Clues: Olivia claimed that her relative has received a Razzie, which is a parody award that honors the worst in film.  

Celebrity relative: TBA, though some fans have guessed that she could be related to Jim Carrey since there are so many references to his films on the clue board.

Status on the show: Still in the competition.

