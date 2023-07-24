Warning: This post contains spoilers from season 2, episode 5 of ABC's Claim to Fame.

Cole knew his elimination on Claim to Fame was inevitable after sending Shayne home the week earlier.

On Monday night’s episode, Cole was eliminated from the competition after Karsyn correctly guessed that his celebrity relative is Alicia Keys.

“I didn't actually know that I was going to pick Shayne until I was actually standing up there,” Cole exclusively tells PEOPLE about Shayne’s shocking elimination.

“I was going back and forth between Karsyn and Shayne and the gameplay. I could go Karsyn and I could possibly go home and if I'm going home, then I'm not playing the game. Or I can go with what I know is true and send Shayne home, but then blow up my game inside of the house, which is going to put up a target on my back. And I was there to play the game.”

He adds that the second he sent Shayne home, it felt like “everybody pulled out their knives, just be ready to stab me in the back.”

John Fleenor/ABC

As teased at the end of episode 5, Shayne even sent Monay a message telling her to go after Cole next. “It was written on a clue,” Shayne previously told PEOPLE about the private message. “I didn't want to leave the house with anyone's clues and I wanted her to have the best chances of winning, so I wanted to leave her with as much information as possible.”

Though Cole reiterates there are “no hard feelings” between Shayne and him now, he says there are definitely a few things he would do differently if given a second chance.

“I'm a friendly person. I love making friends with everybody, but it definitely put me in a place where I fell into the middle of the group because I was friends with everybody, so nobody knew where I actually stood,” he says, noting, “That was probably my downfall.”

“Especially when I made that jump to send somebody home that was a part of the group that everybody thought I was, I don't think anybody thought they could trust me,” he says. “I thought it was going to work out, but it definitely did not. So next time I'd probably go in, I would probably try to find my group and stick with them. But you're here to play the game and that's what it's all about.”

ABC/John Fleenor

Of course, one highlight of Cole’s elimination was his sweet video message from his sister, which Cole says was just “so Alicia.”

“[It’s] so who we are,” he adds. “We have each other's back. We show so much love. That's what she told me when I came on the show. ‘Just go enjoy it, go win. Do what you do best. Make new friends. Use that to [your] advantage. And we're always proud of you.’”



Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

Cole adds that his favorite part about their sibling bond is how they’ve grown even closer over the years.

“Most people don't know that we just didn't grow up together,” he says. “My dad left, so she was in New York, I was in Colorado. But I would see her once a year and when we would see each other growing up, it was just all love. And that's never changed, even when I moved out to New York to be around and see my nephews grow up. We got closer and closer because of the bonds that we were able to start having those sister-brotherly bickers with each other that normally people have growing up. But we had that in a later time in life.”

He adds that stepping into the “uncle role” with Alicia’s sons Genesis and Egypt, whom she shares with her husband Swizz Beatz, has been incredibly rewarding.

“I had multiple uncles growing up, so I couldn't wait to be that person back,” he says. “So I leaned into it. I'm there as much as possible. I'm there for the game, I'm there for school, I'm there for pickup and drop off. I'm there for the broken bones, the sickness. I'm there for everything. So that won't ever change.”

“She's always been there to support me and we've always had each other's back and that's never changed and never will,” he adds of his sister. “She's my best friend.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Claim to Fame airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.