'Claim to Fame' Star Chris Says His Relative Has Been 'Laughing [Their] Head Off' at Wrong Guesses (Exclusive)

Chris talks with PEOPLE about his experience on the show, forging his own path and fooling the other contestants about his celebrity relative, father Donny Osmond

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 10:10PM EDT
CLAIM TO FAME finale
Photo:

ABC/John Fleenor

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Claim to Fame season 2 finale.

After fooling everyone on Claim to Fame, Chris’ celebrity relative was finally unveiled during the season 2 finale.

During the second half of the two-hour finale on Monday, the competition came down to Chris, Monay and Gabriel for the final Guess Off, with Chris ultimately coming in third place as Monay correctly guessed that his celebrity relative is his father Donny Osmond

Throughout the season, Chris has been the topic of discussion as contestants have continuously guessed his celebrity relative wrong, linking him to everyone from Elvis Presley to Elton John. While Chris’ costars had a hard time nailing his identity, the answer has been incredibly clear to fans watching at home — especially moms who grew up in the ‘70s. 

Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively, Chris jokes that his dad has been getting a big kick out of all the wrong guesses.

“Honestly, he's been laughing his head off,” he says of Donny, 65. “We talk on the daily and he's been a good support, but he also has been laughing through it.”

“I think we both realized that he has such a strong following from the '70s, all of these moms,” he adds of the generational gap. “I am definitely the chatter in social media and Reddit. All these millennials and Gen-Z'ers are like, ‘Yeah, I had no idea until my mom told me that it was [Donny Osmond], and now it's really apparent.’ So it's a fun realization, but he's had a blast watching it.” 

Claim to fame finale on ABC

ABC/Gizelle Hernandez; Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

While his dad has been super supportive of his time on Claim to Fame, Chris notes that one of the most rewarding parts of doing the show has been forging his own identity as an artist. 

“Growing up and being part of an entertainment family, not just an individual, there's a lot of pressure to that,” he says of living up to the Osmond name. “Even with my dad. He's a very strong performer. He's got an amazing voice and is a perfectionist, and I'm a perfectionist too, so I think that kind of got to me over the years of like, ‘Oh, I need to measure up to this guy.' But doing this show made me realize, ‘Hey, I can be my own person. I'm Chris. Yes, I'm part of the Osmond family, but I have my own talent.’"

“That's why I did this show in the first place,” he adds. “To have an experience on television in front of millions of people, which is daunting. It was a little scary for the first week or so, and then we kind of got into our rhythm and I realized in the moment I'm like, ‘I can do this. This is fun.’” 

Claim to fame finale on ABC

ABC/John Fleenor

Having been on a handful of reality shows himself, such as Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer, Donny gave his son some valuable advice when he first signed on for the show. 

“Because this show has been so popular and a massive success, he's always warned me that whatever you do say on television or to the public, it's printed. So just be yourself and be true to yourself and know what you're doing when you're going into these kinds of things,” Chris recalls of his father's advice. “That's probably been a huge influence to me on how he conducts his life. My dad's more of a guy that's like show, don't tell. And I watch him and see how he's performed with an elegance and he holds himself very honorably.”

CHRIS - CLAIM TO FAME

John Fleenor/ABC

After growing up in the limelight with his dad, Chris adds that the most rewarding part of doing Claim to Fame has been meeting other people with similar backgrounds and experiences. 

“I don't feel like I've gotten that a lot growing up, because my friend group, they're just normal friends with parents that have normal jobs,” he notes. “My mom was really good at making sure we had a normal upbringing.” 

“So this show, I was able to meet 11 other people that kind of live behind the scenes of somebody else's success,” he continues. “To see what kind of struggles they go through, but also opportunities and fun experiences [they’ve had], I've gained a lot of insight in that regard. I love staying in contact with everybody from the show. And I know that we will stay in contact indefinitely.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Claim to Fame season 2 can be streamed in full on Hulu.

Related Articles
Bob Barker, left, poses for photographers with Nancy Burnet
Bob Barker's Longtime Companion Nancy Burnet Recalls His 'Many' Proposals and the 'Trust' They Shared (Exclusive)
Claim To Fame Season 2 Finale
'Claim to Fame' Winner Reveals How They Plan on Using Prize Money to Give Back to Their Community (Exclusive)
Grand Opening Of Erika Jayne Bet It All On Blonde, Las Vegas
Erika Girardi Has Strong Words Regarding Divorce, Sees Vegas Residency as a ‘Rebirth’ (Exclusive)
Hannah Brown engagement
'The Bachelorette' Alum Hannah Brown Is Engaged to Adam Woolard — See Photos from the Romantic Proposal! (Exclusive)
Brianna Chickenfry attends the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Brianna Chickenfry Laughs Off Haters Criticizing Her Romance with Zach Bryan: I'm 'Eating It Up' (Exclusive)
Meghan Trainor Streamy Awards 08 27 23
Meghan Trainor Jokes About 'Groundhog Day' Routine as Mom of 2 Kids: 'I'm Going to Go Crazy' (Exclusive)
Love is Blind. (L to R) Kwame Appiah, Chelsea Griffin in episode 414 of Love is Blind
Love Is Blind's Chelsea Teases 'Juicy, Spicy' Drama on 'After the Altar' Special (Exclusive)
Chelsea Griffin
Love Is Blind's Chelsea Griffin Joins the Show's Casting Team, Shares 'Cringey' Sonnet from Her Application (Exclusive)
Tennis Channelâs 20th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesleyâs Brotherâs Bond Bourbon presented by SiriusXM
Paul Wesley Says He'll 'Try to Figure Out' If He's 'Team Conrad or Jeremiah' from 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'
All Star Shore
Watch Vinny Guadagnino Take the 'All Star Shore' Reins — and Return to the Smush Room (Exclusive)
'Days of Our Lives': Louise Sorel Returns as Vivian to 'Stir Up Trouble' After Victor's Death (Exclusive)
'Days of Our Lives': Louise Sorel Returns as Vivian to 'Stir Up Trouble' After Victor's Death (Exclusive)
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says She Felt Like She 'Had to Choose' Between Kody and Their Sons (Exclusive)
Actress Barbara Eden portrait
'I Dream of Jeannie' Star Barbara Eden Celebrates Turning 92 with 'Joy' — and the 'Best Fans' (Exclusive)
Shekinah and Sarper, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
90 Day Fiancé's Shekinah Introduces Her Makeup-Loving Man Sarper Who 'Had Me at Highlighter' (Exclusive)
Lavender Darcangelo Americas Got Talent 08 22 23
AGT's Lavender Darcangelo on 'Best Friend' Heidi Klum and the Sweet Reason Behind Her Live Show Song (Exclusive)
90 Day's Yara Threatens Divorce After Jovi Gets Wasted with Angela
90 Day's Yara Threatens Divorce After Jovi Gets Wasted with Angela (Exclusive)