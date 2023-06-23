Cindy Crawford Is ‘Suited Up for Summer’ in Epic Throwback Swimsuit Video

The video features several of her iconic bikini looks from the '90s including shots from her 1993 swimsuit calendar

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
Published on June 23, 2023 02:11PM EDT
Cindy Crawford Spring and Summer Fashion Shows, Paris, France - Oct 1996
Photo:

Steve Wood/Shutterstock

Cindy Crawford is putting all her best swimsuit looks on display.

The model, 57, shared an Instagram Reel with her 7.7 million followers showing off several of her iconic swimsuit looks over the years just in time for the summer.

In the video, Crawford shares several photos from her 1993 swimsuit calendar, including a shot of her in a white one-piece swimsuit with a heart in the middle with the U.S.A flag, along with her posing in a sleek red one-piece swimsuit. 

She also showed other shots from her early modeling career, including one of her posing in a yellow leather one-piece plunging bikini from a shoot in 1990 and a black and white shot of her wearing a two-piece polka-dot bikini set. 

The video incorporated some of Crawford’s more artistic beach looks including a cutout brown bathing suit with thick gold bracelets snaking around her left arm and a backless yellow and baby blue bikini, which she showed off from the back. 

She closed out the video with a shot of her staring fiercely at the camera in a shiny light blue one-piece and captioned the post, “Suited up for summer 👙☀️”

The fashion icon continues to be no stranger to sharing bikini photos. Back in 2021, Crawford shared a photo kicking back by the pool in a sleek one-shoulder swimsuit while she struck a pose.

"Poolside ✨ Soaking it in…" she captioned the sultry photo, in which she could be seen putting her leg up and pushing back her hair in a luxurious fashion.

The poolside pose mimicked her first-ever cover shot in 1982 for her high school's newspaper, the DeKalb NITE Weekly, which was what started her on the path to becoming a model.

Cindy Crawford Spring and Summer Fashion Shows, Paris, France - Oct 1996

Steve Wood/Shutterstock

Her career skyrocketed since then, with her working for over three decades. However, Crawford told PEOPLE that same year that she thinks she would be okay with slowing down. 

"I feel like I've been so busy for the last 30 years that I thought, 'Oh my God, what am I going to do with myself?' [Now] If I retire — not that I'm planning on it — but it doesn't scare me anymore. I know I am okay with a less full schedule and that's liberating to know that," she said.

The Meaningful Beauty cofounder is also happy to pass down her knowledge to daughter Kaia Gerber, 21, who has fronted campaigns for Alaïa and Loewe, and walked fashion shows for notable houses like Miu Miu and Chanel. 

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Getty Images

Last month she praised her daughter’s ability to navigate social media amidst her growing modeling career in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

"I'm learning along with her about that stuff,” she said. “But I feel like she seems like she has a very good head on her shoulders and is figuring out how she wants to create that private work-public balance."

