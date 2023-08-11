Cindy Crawford Shares Racy Topless Hot Tub Photo

The supermodel posed for a topless social media summer snap

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
Published on August 11, 2023 12:45AM EDT
Cindy Crawford shares topless pic basking in nature
Cindy Crawford shares topless pic while basking in nature. Photo:

Cindy Crawford/instagram

Cindy Crawford is taking in the sights in a new Instagram post!

On Thursday, the supermodel, 57, shared a peek inside her “Lake life 🛶.” In a new upload, Crawford showed off the peaceful scenery near the water at an undisclosed location as she relaxed in a hot tub. The Meaningful Beauty entrepreneur tied her hair in a high bun in the topless photo.  

Another photo in the carousel of images showed Crawford sitting in the sun with a striped blue, purple, and white button-down shirt and shades. Following the selfie came landscape appreciation posts of canoes beside the water and fresh berries in her hand.

The MTV House of Style alum recently set the internet ablaze when she starred in a music video centered around a viral song about margaritas. 

“Couldn’t stop laughing when I first heard this song - and had so much fun making a cameo in @thatchickangel’s music video,” Crawford said in an Aug. 1 upload of the track that took social media by storm. “The outrageous and campy lyrics make this the kind of summer song that reminds us not to take it all so seriously 😂 Cheers everybody🍹.”

In the "One Margarita" (Margarita Song's) music video, which features That Chick Angel and Saucy Santana enthusiastically explaining what might happen after a few cocktails, Crawford recreated her legendary 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl ad.

Both videos feature the model wearing denim cutoff shorts, a form-fitting white T-shirt, and her iconic brown tresses.

For the 2023 version, Crawford nixed the cola for Casamigos, the tequila brand co-founded by her husband Rande Gerber. The two have been married for over two decades. On May 29, they celebrated 25 years of holy matrimony.

“25 years ago today, Rande and I got married at the Ocean Club in the Bahamas,” she said on social media at the time with a series of photos. “It was a picture perfect wedding all captured by @arthurelgort. We spent a beautiful weekend surrounded by family and friends celebrating our love for each other.” “I would do it all over again in a second,” she added.

In mid-June, the businessman, 61, spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about how they’ve managed to make their love last. "It’s important in relationships to remain friends,” he advised. 

Rande Gerber and model Cindy Crawford attends the fashion week celebration with DuJour Magazine hosted by Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber at Mr. Purple on September 11, 2017 in New York City
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford.

Lars Niki/Getty

"Go out, have fun, laugh and try not to take life too seriously. Let loose and enjoy the time that we do have,” Gerber continued. In April 2020, Crawford reminisced about their early days as a couple. “Our first trip, 1994 ☀️ @stephaniejcoffey put me up to the #firstdatechallenge… I think this counts!” the brunette captioned an old photo of them hugging while standing on a beach.

Crawford and Gerber share two children together, son Presley Gerber, 24, and daughter Kaia Gerber, 21. Kaia, who has followed in her mother’s model footsteps, gushed over the throwback photo of her parents. “This,” the Babylon talent wrote on a repost shared on her Instagram Story.

In 2017, the mother-daughter duo shared the runway for the first time in Versace’s spring show. Following the event, Crawford confessed to the Associated Press that walking with her daughter came as a surprise.

“I didn’t know my daughter was doing that show,” she revealed. “The models themselves don’t really get booked until the day before or two days before. And finally, Kaia got booked for it, and I said, ‘You know I’m doing that show, right?' ”

cindy crawford and kaia gerber
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford. Venturelli/Getty

“She’s like, ‘Wait, do we have to walk down together?’ I said, ‘No. I don’t even want to walk down with you. I’m going to walk down with the ladies that are my age. You can go with the girls that are your age,' ” Crawford recalled.

Crawford also reunited with Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, and Helena Christensen for an iconic walk down the runway.

