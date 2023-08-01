Cindy Crawford Recreates Her Iconic 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl Ad in New Music Video

Cindy Crawford is teasing her new music video appearance featuring her husband’s tequila brand in a recreated scene of her iconic 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl ad!

The mother of two and acclaimed model posted a snippet of the music video from That Chick Angel's "One Margarita (Margarita Song) (Saucy Remix)" on Instagram on Monday.

“ Gimme a ‘rita! Video out tomorrow ;),” Crawford, 57, captioned the clip.

In the video, Crawford hopped out of a convertible car in a white tank top and blue denim shorts with big, gold hoop earrings and backcombed hair, referencing her appearance in the ‘90s Pepsi Super Bowl commercial.

In the new video, Crawford strutted toward a bar where her husband Rande Gerber’s tequila brand with George Clooney — Casamigos — is briefly shown on the bar mats and cases.

Next, Crawford took a sip from a margarita — while men stared at her in awe — before placing the cool glass on her neck.

Cindy Crawford/Instagram

The song from actress and comedian That Chick Angel (AKA Angel Laketa Moore) features Saucy Santana and is a response to a sermon from an Evangelical Christian pastor — Sister Cindy — on TikTok.

Crawford assisted with the remix by recreating her iconic commercial and replacing the Pepsi can with the Casamigos margarita.

The last time the model recreated her iconic Pepsi commercial was in September 2021 to raise money for the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

Just two years ago, Crawford returned to her white tank and denim shorts ‘fit for a good cause. She posted the recreated scene with a red convertible on Instagram on Sept. 7, 2021.

“It’s always a pleasure and a thrill to work with my friend @davidyarrow... and even more so when it's for a good cause,” the model wrote. “We returned back to the original Halfway House from the famous @pepsi commercial I did in 1992 to recreate the moment (with a David Yarrow twist) in hopes of raising funds for the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison Wisconsin where my brother was treated for leukemia.”