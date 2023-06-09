Cindy Crawford Flaunts Her Toned Legs in Teeny-Tiny Daisy Dukes — See the Photos!

Cindy Crawford hit the road to get in front of the camera again — and she dressed for the occasion.

The supermodel, 57, went to Joshua Tree to pose for fine-art photographer David Yarrow, and wore denim a few different ways.

Crawford wore a pair of teeny-tiny denim shorts à la Daisy Duke, along with some Cowboy boots and a Willie Nelson t-shirt by MadeWorn, which retails for $175.

She also wore a pair of jeans with a high-contrast, black-and-white polka-dot top and a pair of studded riding gloves.

Crawford also wore a pair of flare jeans with a blue t-shirt, while posing in front of the famed Route 66 pit stop, Roy’s Motel & Cafe in Amboy, California.

Crawford posted about the experience on Instagram Stories and in a post on her grid, where she wrote, “There’s not many photographers that I would agree to a 5 a.m. call time for, but @davidyarrow is one of them.”



“I love working with David — not only is he fun and energetic but he gets me outside and in character and creates great narratives so I have fun playing dress up,” she added.

“Yesterday we spent a day in the desert 🌵watching the sunrise in Joshua Tree and ending the day on the iconic Route 66. Thanks to the whole team for making it a great day — especially @peter.savic, @francescatolot, @allowitzstyles and @jennijacobs. Can’t wait to share the final images.”

She also shared that the images will eventually be sold and the proceeds will go towards a great cause. “What makes it even more meaningful is that the sale of these images raises money for The American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin,” she said, adding “where my brother was treated for leukemia. Can’t think of a better way to honor him 🙏”

Crawford has raised awareness for leukemia over the years. Crawford’s brother Jeff was only three years old when he died of leukemia.

“I lost my little brother, Jeff, to leukemia when I was just 10 years old,” Crawford told PEOPLE in 2014. “Sadly, a bone marrow transplant wasn’t an option for him then.”

In 2014, Crawford teamed up with Delete Blood Cancer DKMS, a nonprofit bone marrow donor center that helps patients find bone marrow transplants. At the time, she raised awareness for the thousands of children in need of a donor match, including then-two-year-old Chase Foley — who did find a match.

“Today we have the chance to save the life of little Chase Foley and countless other children,” Crawford said at the time, sharing with PEOPLE, “We need your help to find him a bone marrow donor.”

In 2020, Crawford talked about how the experience of losing her brother Jeff shaped the rest of her life, telling InStyle, “I think that when you experience that kind of loss at such a young age, you don’t take life for granted as much as maybe someone who hasn’t.”

“I feel that there was some energy of Jeff behind me that helped me set my goals high.”

