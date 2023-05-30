Cindy Crawford Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Rande Gerber: ‘Can’t Imagine a Life Without You’

“I want to congratulate ‘us’ on making it 25 years,” the supermodel wrote in a tribute to her marriage on Instagram on Monday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on May 30, 2023 12:54 PM
Rande Gerber and model Cindy Crawford attends the fashion week celebration with DuJour Magazine hosted by Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber at Mr. Purple on September 11, 2017 in New York City
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Photo:

Lars Niki/Getty

Cindy Crawford is celebrating 25 years of marriage with Rande Gerber.

On Monday, the supermodel, 57, honored the couple’s milestone anniversary with a special photo tribute on Instagram

Crawford shared a series of throwback photos to the pair’s wedding in 1998 including a close-up of the newlyweds smiling, a photo of them dancing on the beach and an aerial shot of the bride and groom surrounded by their wedding guests. 

Another pic showed Crawford and Gerber cutting their wedding cake, and the last one featured their sepia silhouettes dancing barefoot, him in an untucked white dress shirt, her in an off-the-rack white lace Galliano minidress, which she accessorized with a Valentino shawl.

“25 years ago today, Rande and I got married at the Ocean Club in the Bahamas,” the supermodel wrote alongside the series of photos. “It was a picture perfect wedding all captured by @arthurelgort. We spent a beautiful weekend surrounded by family and friends celebrating our love for each other.”

She added, “I would do it all over again in a second.”

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford during "Out of Sight" Premiere in Los Angeles, California, United States
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Crawford, who recently went on a double date with Gerber, their daughter Kaia Gerber and her beau Austin Butler, continued her tribute. “I want to congratulate ‘us’ on making it 25 years. We have been blessed in so many ways, especially our two children @presleygerber and @kaiagerber.”

“I also want to acknowledge that even with all the blessings, life is full of ups and downs and challenges,” the Meaningful Beauty founder wrote. “I’m proud of how we have navigated life together — looking to each other for strength and comfort. You have been my best friend and rock and I can’t imagine a life without you.”

“Happy Anniversary @randegerber!”

The couple was married at the Ocean Club in Nassau, where a then "popular local band" called Baha Men performed before going on to win a Grammy Award for their 2000 earworm "Who Let the Dogs Out." 

About 90 guests attended the stars' private beach wedding, which was catered with seafood, pasta and roast beef, before they enjoyed "Cindy's favorite," a three-tiered carrot cake. The event was capture by renowned fashion photographer Arthur Elgort (Ansel Elgort's dad). 

"It was the simplest wedding I've ever done," floral designer Michelle White told PEOPLE of the nuptials, for which she supplied clusters of dendrobium orchids and frangipani, as well as the native bougainvillea, hibiscus and monstera leaves that decorated the reception.

