Cillian Murphy Says He's '100%' Going to See 'Barbie' in the Theater, amid 'Oppenheimer' Same-Day Opening

The "Oppenheimer" star said he "can't wait" to see "Barbie," as the two films prepare to battle it out over their joint opening weekend later this month

By Escher Walcott
Updated on July 12, 2023 08:42AM EDT
Cillian Murphy Says Heâs â100%â Going To See Barbie and Thinks Itâs âGreatâ That Oppenheimer is Opening on Same Day
Cillian Murphy (L); Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023). Photo:

Jeff Spicer/BAFTA/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Cillian Murphy isn’t letting a little competition put him off seeing the new Barbie film. 

The 47-year-old actor said he is “100%” going to see Barbie — which will be battling it out against his film Oppenheimer over opening weekend later this month — and thinks "it's great" that the movies are being released on the same day.

“I mean, I’ll be going to see Barbie 100% — I can’t wait to see it,” Murphy said in an interview with IGN published Tuesday. “I think it's just great for the industry and for audiences that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out on the same day.”

He added, “Yeah, you can spend the whole day in the cinema — what’s better than that?”

Murphy’s excitement over the two films has mirrored that of fans, as there has been a mass number of bookings to see Oppenheimer and Barbie as a double feature in theaters.

It was revealed earlier this week that more than 20,000 tickets have been sold at AMC Theaters for viewers to not only see both films over opening weekend, but on the same day, after they both open on July 21.

In a statement shared with Variety on Monday, the movie-theater chain's CCO and executive VP of worldwide programming, Elizabeth Frank, said, "That more than 20,000 moviegoers have already made plans and purchased tickets to see Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day is a great sign that the growing online conversation around seeing both of these incredible films is turning into ticket sales."

Frank added in the her statement that between this past Friday and Monday, AMC "saw a 33% increase in the number of guests who decided to create their own double feature by purchasing tickets to see both movies on the same day."

"We are thrilled to see this momentum," she said, per Variety.

Margot Robbie in Barbie, Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
Margot Robbie in Barbie (L); Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer.

Warner Bros. Pictures; Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

In Oppenheimer, Murphy stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who led the Manhattan Project in an effort to create an atomic bomb during World War II. The Christopher Nolan film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography American Prometheus.

The highly anticipated feature has a stacked A-list cast that also includes Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Hartnett, Gary Oldman, Jack Quaid, Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Josh Peck and more.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie also has a star-studded cast that includes Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling playing the lead roles of Barbie and Ken, plus Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa and many more.

Robbie, 33, and Gerwig, 39, have even shown their support for Oppenheimer, with the official Barbie movie Twitter account recently sharing photos of the two women holding tickets for that film and other summer blockbusters while posing in front of the movies' posters.

Barbie and Oppenheimer both premiere July 21 in theaters nationwide.

