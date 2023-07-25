Cillian Murphy Says He’s Open to Playing a Ken in 'Barbie 2'

Cillian Murphy is looking to make “Barbenhemier” a reality!

"Would I play a Ken in Barbie 2? Sure," the Oppenheimer star, 47, recently told Cinéfilos with a laugh. "Let's read the script and let's have a conversation."

"I can't wait to see it," he added about Barbie. "Can't wait to see the movie. I think it's great for cinema. You know, you've got all these great movies happening this summer."



The internet coined "Barbenheimer" ahead of the July 21 release date of both the Greta Gerwig–directed Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.



Allison Jones, the casting director for Barbie recently told Vanity Fair that Bowen Yang, Dan Levy and Ben Platt all almost appeared as Kens in the box-office-smashing movie.

"They were, I'm not kidding, really bummed they couldn't do it," Jones said, noting that the movie's three-month onsite filming location in London made it impossible for the three actors.



Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ryan Gosling and Ncuti Gatwa as Ken in Barbie. Warner Bros

Jones also revealed that Jonathan Groff was in talks to play Allan — a role that eventually went to Michael Cera — and the 38-year-old was sad to miss out on the tole.

"Dear, dear Jonathan Groff was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m typing this, but I can’t do Allan,' " Jones said.

Along with Ryan Gosling and Cera, the likes of Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, John Cena and Kingsley Ben-Adir all play versions of Ken in the film.



Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer. Universal Pictures

Last month, Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie, hinted at a possible sequel and didn’t count out a return to Barbie Land.

Speaking to TIME magazine, the actress, 32, was asked about a potential future iteration of the film.

"I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels," Robbie said, but she also confirmed that there have been discussions about what the future holds for Barbie in terms of a cinematic experience to follow the movie.

"It could go a million different directions from this point," she added.



Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the Barbie movie. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie made history at the weekend, scoring $155 million in its opening run and marking the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman, Variety reported.



Meanwhile, Oppenheimer made an impressive $80.5 million in its first three days in theaters.

"I think it's just great for the industry and for audiences that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out on the same day," Murphy recently told IGN. "You can spend the whole day in the cinema. What’s better than that?”

