'Good Trouble' Actress Cierra Ramirez Is Engaged to Boyfriend OTHRSYDE: 'I Said YES!'

Good Trouble actress Cierra Ramirez is engaged — and sharing details of the heartfelt proposal from her soon-to-be husband.

The star, who is best known for portraying Mariana Adams Foster on the drama and its predecessor, The Fosters, confirmed the news on Sunday by sharing a joint post with her musician fiancé, OTHRSYDE.

In the proposal photos, OTHRSYDE, whose real name is Jonathan Zallez, got down on one knee as Ramirez covered her mouth in surprise. The couple was surrounded by candles and white roses for the idyllic outdoor engagement. OTHRSYDE sported a brown blazer, black pants and white sneakers, while Ramirez paired a long white skirt with a leather vest.

“Spoiler alert: I said YES! 💍🤍,” Ramirez wrote in her caption. “I prayed for a love like yours @othrsyde.”

“I also couldn’t have dreamt up a better proposal if I tried . . .in my hometown with everyone I love,” she wrote. “ You are the most thoughtful person & I can’t wait to annoy you for the rest of my life hehehe I’m the luckiest girl in the world🤍.”

In another image, the two shared a kiss, while friends and family joined the couple for a large group photo in the third slide. Ramirez also showcased her cushion-cut diamond engagement ring in a few of the images.

The actress also included a video of her running by a pool to OTHRSYDE as a violinist and a cellist played music.

“BIG thank you to all of my friends who flew out & surprised me — you made one of the best days of my life THAT much more memorable,” she continued in the Instagram caption. “& Thank you thank you thank you to my sweet @crisramirez16 @savannahramirez & @delarashirvani for helping Jonathan put this all together.”

“You are truly heaven sent & I don’t know what I’d do without y’all. (I’m also very impressed on how well y’all kept this a secret!) ,” Ramirez continued. “Wow. pinch meeeee🥲🤍.”

Ramirez and OTHRSYDE have been dating since 2019. In August 2021, the actress celebrated their two year anniversary by sharing a TikTok video of the pair on Instagram. “Happy 2 years to the boy i love most in the whoooooole world, ✨@othrsyde✨,” she wrote in the caption at the time.