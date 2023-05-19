Ciara has no regrets about the risqué netted dress she wore to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

The "Goodies" singer, 37, slayed the red carpet with her shimmering halter by Dundas, which included a tiny black thong that covered very little.

She paired her sparkly gown with elbow-length gloves, diamond drop earrings and black strappy Santoni heels — plus a show-stopping combination of smokey black eye, nude lip and a chic bob.

Speaking to LVR magazine she is still proud of her look — and its designer.

“I was fitted for the dress in Paris as I attended the Dundas [Fall 2023] show," Ciara told LVR. "Peter has been a close friend since we attended the Met Gala in 2021. He knows me well, and he gets and knows the woman’s body."

“I love the concept with the black crystal versus white crystals," she added about her daring Oscars look. "I loved the black sheer and combination of it all and seeing it on the runway."

Ciara in Dundas at Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Karwai Tang/WireImage

“It’s a process of getting ready for the red carpet. I pay attention to every detail," Ciara continued about her pre-awards routine. "I have an appreciation for the art of fashion and the vision of the artist who created the garment.”

Ciara’s show-stopping style moment at the Vanity Fair Oscars party was watched on by husband Russell Wilson, who wore an all-black ensemble of shirt, suit and shoes but with a pop of aquamarine added through a brooch on his lapel.

Ciara at the Dundas Fall 2023 Show at Paris Fashion Week. Getty Images

The OAM skincare founder previously responded to the backlash she received for her ‘naked’ Oscars party dress on Tik Tok, as she called out critics for having “selective outrage” in a video.

Ciara poked fun at the controversy, as she donned a white bed sheet in the clip, adding in the caption: “POV: How I'm pulling up to Vanity Fair next year 😂”.

Despite the criticism, Ciara remains unafraid to make bold fashion moves.



The "Da Girls" singer has a longstanding relationship with Dundas, having collaborated with designer Peter many times in recent years, resulting in plenty of striking looks.

Ciara attended the 2021 Met Gala in a bright green football-jersey-style gown by Dundas complete with a diamond-embellished football clutch.

In 2019, the singer attended the Met Gala in a head-to-toe sequin and feathered gown, also by the fashion brand.