Ciara Models Her 'Tomboy' Style in ‘Dream’ Gap and LoveShackFancy Campaign: 'Super Proud’ (Exclusive)

The “Level Up” singer also tells PEOPLE the best part about modeling the new collection was being with son Future and daughter Sienna

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
Published on August 1, 2023 09:04AM EDT
Ciara Gap x LoveShackFancy interview
Photo:

 Zoey Grossman

Ciara has a lot to be proud of and now she has one more project she can’t wait to share with her fans and the world. 

On Tuesday, the Grammy winner, 37, was announced as the face of Gap and LoveShackFancy’s new collection, which she calls a “beautiful” collaboration. 

"What I love about it is that it intersects the culture of romanticism and merges Gap’s iconic styles with LoveShackFancy’s vintage-inspired florals and feminine silhouette,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively about the 76-piece capsule designed for men, women, children and babies, available to shop on Aug. 4. 

“When you get to be a part of brands like the Gaps of the world and LoveShackFancys of the world and pour your personality into it, it's always a dream,” she adds. 

Ciara Gap x LoveShackFancy interview

 Zoey Grossman

There’s a mix of a little bit of everything within the heritage-inspired lineup, not only for the Basic Instinct musician – who fuses her “tomboy" style with the “timeless” pieces, including the statement-making trench coat and floral-print hoodie dress and jeans – but also for her little ones.

In the campaign, which empowers individuality and game-changers across generations, Ciara models alongside two of her “rockstar” kids – son Future, 9, and daughter Sienna, 6, both of whom she shares with her football player husband Russell Wilson

“They were so excited. I think what they love is when they get to be with mommy or travel with their parents,” Ciara tells PEOPLE of their reactions. "This was like a full-on experience. They were super pumped and they looked so amazing in the photos," she says, adding that she's "super proud of my babies."

Ciara Gap x LoveShackFancy interview

 Zoey Grossman

This actually isn’t Future's first professional gig with Gap. “The craziest thing is he had done a Gap campaign when he was 3 years old,” Ciara remembers. 

From there, she was able to manifest a spot for Sienna too. “I remember looking at my daughter, taking her to school and I was like, it'd be so amazing if she could do a Gap campaign one day, and, literally, I get a phone call like a week later for us to do this campaign.” 

Ciara Gap x LoveShackFancy interview

 Zoey Grossman

“Collaborations and partnerships give us the opportunity to reinvent and reimagine Gap’s product icons, to remix the classic Gap logo that our customers love,” said Mark Breitbard, Gap’s global president and CEO in a press release of this new and exciting collab. “The collection is unique and unexpected, and I’m excited for customers around the world across every generation to experience a little piece of the magic created with LoveShackFancy.”

Ciara Gap x LoveShackFancy interview

 Zoey Grossman

“Re-imagining iconic Gap classics for all generations through our LoveShackFancy lens has been a dream,” said Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder and creative director of LoveShackFancy in a press release. “Each piece is the perfect mix of nostalgia and freshness that you’ll live in forever and won’t find anywhere else. I couldn’t be more excited for this collection to bring some of our magical world to even more people around the world for them to fall in love with.”

Ciara's collection will be available to shop at select Gap and LoveShackFancy stores (and online) starting Aug. 4 and prices range from $13 to $248.

