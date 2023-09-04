Pregnant Ciara Glows in Floaty Top with Husband Russell Wilson: ‘Mama and Dada’

Ciara announced she was expecting her fourth baby at the beginning of August

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Profile picture
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
Published on September 4, 2023 08:43AM EDT
Ciara Shares Peek at Her Baby Bump in Floaty Cream Top with Husband Russell Wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson. Photo:

Ciara Instagram

Ciara is sharing a new glimpse of her pregnancy.

The “Level Up” singer, 37, revealed her growing baby bump on her Instagram Story on Monday by sharing an image of her looking straight-faced into the camera while glowing an elegant floaty top. 

Ciara also sported layered silver jewelry and gold wrist bangles, while her hair was styled into a middle parting. 

In a second photo, Ciara smiled as she stood next to her husband Russell Wilson. “Mama and Dada,” she wrote across the picture, which showed Wilson, 34, resting his head on hers while wearing a beige sweater and silver chain.

Ciara Shares Peek at Her Baby Bump in Floaty Cream Top with Husband Russell Wilson
Ciara.

Ciara Instagram

Ciara revealed she was expecting her fourth child at the beginning of August. Sharing a video at the time, the performer danced to her song with Chris Brown “How We Roll” while revealing her baby bump.

“‘You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib’ 🥰😘❤️,” her caption read, using the lyrics to the song.

A source revealed more about the pregnancy to PEOPLE afterward, saying that "Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the 'How We Roll' video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day's shoot."

Ciara Shares Peek at Her Baby Bump in Floaty Cream Top with Husband Russell Wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson.

Ciara Instagram

"She's one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos — but it's organized chaos taking it up another notch.”

"She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing," added the source. "This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They've always wanted a lot of kids."

Ciara and Wilson share daughter Sienna Princess, 6, and son Win, 3, together. She’s also the mother of son Future Zahir, 9, who she shares with her ex, rapper Future.

