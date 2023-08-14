Ciara and Russell Wilson Share Sweet New Family Photo After Baby News: 'The Wilson 5 (+1)'

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson have something special to smile about.

Just days after announcing they are expecting another baby, the "Fantasy Ride" singer, 37, and the Denver Broncos quarterback, 34, posed with their kids for a sweet new family photo. The couple shares son Win, 3, and daughter Sienna Princess, 6. Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, 9, with rapper Future.

Wilson posted the new photo on his Instagram page Monday. The family beamed for the camera as they enjoyed an outing to the Broncos' summer training camp in Colorado. Ciara showed off her growing baby bump in a form-fitting white tank top and colorful printed pants, accessorized with a stack of bracelets, sunglasses, and a bright orange Prada bucket hat.

The NFL star also shared a second photo of just him and his pregnant wife. Wilson posed with his hand resting on Ciara's belly.

"The Wilson 5 (+1)," the athlete captioned the post, in a nod to the baby-on-the-way, adding: "2023 Training Camp — Year 12."

The couple made the surprise pregnancy announcement on Tuesday via a video shared on Instagram. The black and white clip, filmed by Russell on the couple's anniversary trip to Japan last month, captured Ciara in silhouette, dancing next to a wall of windows at an indoor pool.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib," she wrote in the caption.

A source told PEOPLE the Grammy winner hasn't slowed down at all amid her latest pregnancy. "Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the 'How We Roll' video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day's shoot," the source said.

"It's astonishing how much energy she has when she's pregnant," they added. "She's one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos — but it's organized chaos taking it up another notch."

The insider noted that Ciara is thrilled to be expanding her family. "She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They've always wanted a lot of kids," they said.

Ciara recently had a proud mom moment when Sienna and Future joined her earlier this month at a photo shoot for Gap and LoveShackFancy’s new collection. The trio posed together, modeling matching floral-print hoodies.

"They were rock stars. It was a dream," Ciara told PEOPLE about shooting with her little ones, who she said were "so excited" to be part of the campaign. "We went to Janet Jackson's concert before the shoot, so it was just a full-on experience. They were super pumped and looked so amazing in the photos."

She also chatted about how fun it is to watch Sienna and Future take an interest in fashion and experiment with their style as they grow older.

"It's so sweet to see them tapping into their own fashion style and sense and waking up and getting themselves dressed on their own and picking their own looks," she explained. "And just being very confident in their fashion choices, I love that — to see that side of their personality evolve and come out."