Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary: 'My Heart Is Complete'

Ciara and Russell Wilson are celebrating their love story!

The musician, 37, and athlete, 34, honored their seventh wedding anniversary on Thursday with sweet Instagram tributes filled with candid photos from their marriage.

For Ciara's post, she shared a photo of the two taken in Kyoto, Japan. "In the Bible, the number 7 represents a full and complete world," she captioned the post. "My heart is complete and full of gratitude for the love we share. I have everything I want and need in you. Happy 7th Anniversary @DangeRussWilson. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I love you so much. Totemo Aishiteru🫶🏽."

The heartfelt tribute was met with various comments from some of their celebrity friends including La La Anthony, who wrote, "Love you guys so much!!! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY 😍😍😍😍😍." Khloé Kardashian left a series of blue heart emojis in the comment section.

Wilson continued the celebration of love by sharing additional photos from their travels together in a video on Instagram.

"God made you perfect for me," he wrote in the caption. "You are my Peace in a storm. You are my Joy in sadness. You are my Comfort in trouble. I Thank Jesus for you. My Forever. Year 7 x Forever. Always & Forever. @Ciara."

Ciara commented beneath Wilson's tribute post, "I love you so much my baby! So grateful for our Love. Proud of us! ❤️."

Since tying the knot on July 6, 2016, the couple has welcomed daughter Sienna Princess, 6, and son Win Harrison, 3. Ciara is also mom to 9-year-old Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Future. The couple also wrote a children's book together, started their own production company, and supported one another's business ventures.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

After the Broncos ended their most recent season with five wins and 12 losses, Ciara took to Instagram to share an encouraging message for her husband.

"This season has been a roller coaster ride like no other... I've watched you endure so much and keep your head up high through it all! Your faith, belief, and confidence never wavered!" she wrote. "What I do know is a Winner is someone that gets back up when they're knocked down, someone who doesn't stop believing. Someone who embraces adversity and stays neutral through it all. Someone who can't be influenced by the words or opinions of others. Someone who loves loving others, serving others, and is always there for his family. All of that you are!"

She continued, "I'm so proud of you @DangeRussWilson! Proud of the husband, father, and man that you are! Truly grateful to be on the beautiful journey of Greatness with you! I know this season wasn't exactly how you envisioned and wanted it to be, but I have no doubt The best is ahead! Keep being you #3!"