Ciara Is Pregnant! Singer Is Expecting Another Baby with Husband Russell Wilson (Exclusive)

Ciara and Russell Wilson's team is growing!

On Tuesday, the "How We Roll" singer, 37, revealed that she's pregnant, expecting her fourth baby, the third with the Denver Broncos quarterback.

The couple shared their exciting baby news in a video announcement on Instagram, filmed by the NFL star on the couple's anniversary trip to Japan last month.

"You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️," she captioned the silhouette video, where she dances in front of a pool and turns to show her bump.

The baby on the way joins 3-year-old son Win and daughter Sienna Princess, 6. Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, 9, whom she shares with rapper Future.

"Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the 'How We Roll' video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day's shoot," a source tells PEOPLE, noting she shot a music video at 9 months during her last pregnancy with son Win, 3.

They added, "It's astonishing how much energy she has when she's pregnant."

Ciara and Chris Brown in "How We Roll"

"She's one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos — but it's organized chaos taking it up another notch," the insider continues.

"She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They've always wanted a lot of kids."

Ciara Instagram

The family is coming off a summer of travel that the singer recently told PEOPLE was a "sweet and memorable" time for everyone.

"Moments like that are so fun. Just being able to travel and be together as a family, I always value those moments," she shared. "Even just sitting down and having dinners together as a family. We get to do it more because Russ isn't in football, so we make a conscious effort to make our family unit moments happen in the summer."

"I think it's good energy rolling back into back-to-school and the season, and new music for me. This summer was jam-packed with music and creative concepts for me, so I'm excited about the stuff I've done as well. It's been adventurous, to say the least, but I've enjoyed every bit of it every day."

