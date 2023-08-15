Pregnant Ciara Bares Her Baby Bump in Crop Top and Baggy Low-Rise Jeans: 'CiCi Mama'

The “Level Up” singer posted a series of photos and a video on Instagram Monday showing off her baby bump in a crop top and low jeans look

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 15, 2023 09:12AM EDT
Pregnant Ciara. Photo:

Ciara Instagram

Ciara is proudly showing off her baby bump!

The “Level Up” singer, 37, posted a series of professional photos and a video on Instagram Monday, putting her baby bump on display in a loose crop top and baggy low-rise blue jeans.

“CiCi Mama 🙈☎️,” the soon-to-be mother of four captioned the carousel, where she wore her hair in highlights with high pigtails and two strands left out to frame her face.

In the video slide, Ciara tagged photographer Jacob Webster, makeup artist Yolonda Frederick and hair stylist Davontaé Washington, who appeared to be involved in the photo shoot from the post.

“😍😍😍😍LOVE,” La La Anthony commented below Ciara's effortlessly cool but glam photos, while Jennifer Hudson added, “Congrats mama C!!!!"

Pregnant Ciara.

Ciara Instagram

Ciara is already mom to son Future Zahir, 9, from her previous relationship with rapper Future, plus daughter Sienna Princess, 6, and son Win Harrison, 3, with her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Just last week, the couple announced that they were expecting their fourth child together and becoming a family of six.

In a video announcement on Instagram filmed by Wilson, 34, during the pair’s anniversary trip to Japan, Ciara was captured with a baby bump dancing around the edge of a swimming pool.

"You look at me like that again, we make another kid … You my heart I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️,” she captioned the video of her silhouette with the matching lyrics from her song with Chris Brown, “How We Roll," playing.

Ciara and Russell Wilson Share Family Photo After Baby No. 4 News: 'The Wilson 5 (+1)'
Russell Wilson and Ciara with their kids.

Russel Wilson/Instagram

In March last year, the couple previously told PEOPLE how life with three children is “non-stop entertainment”.

Ciara explained that they had a house packed with little comedians, saying, "These kids are funny. Our kids are really hilarious, and obviously the older they get, the more they think they know."

While the kids "run the house" at this point, their loving mom confessed it's youngest son Win who is "leading the charge" with his siblings.

"They say the third baby kind of moves or learns the quickest because they're trying to keep up with their siblings, and he's on it," Ciara told PEOPLE. "He's talking really early, he's moving, he's a big baby and he's really tall, you know?"

