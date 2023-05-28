2 Horses Die from Injuries at Churchill Downs, Marking 12 Fatalities Total at Kentucky Racetrack

Two horses were both euthanized this weekend after sustaining similar injuries from racing at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby

By
Published on May 28, 2023 01:34 PM
Photo:

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

Two horses have died from injuries sustained at Churchill Downs this weekend, making the total death count of 12 at the Kentucky Derby racetrack in the past month.

According to a Saturday statement from Churchill Downs, mare Kimberely Dream was euthanized following a distal sesamoidean ligament rupture to her front leg sustained in the first race on Saturday. Stallion Lost in Limbo was also euthanized following a similar injury sustained in the seventh race on Friday.

ABC News reported that both horses were 7 years old bred to race in the Kentucky Derby, and have started at least 35 times.

“Unfortunately, in both scenarios, attending veterinarians determined that the injuries were inoperable and unrecoverable and made the difficult but most humane decision to euthanize,” the statement read. “We send our deepest and most sincere condolences to the connections and all who loved and cared for Kimberley Dream and Lost in Limbo.”

The statement noted that the deaths of Kimberely Dream and Lost in Limbo mark 12 fatalities total at the racetrack since reopening for training on Mar. 30.

“It is with absolute dismay and sorrow that we report this highly unusual statistic,” the statement continued. “Our team members mourn the loss of these animals as we continue to work together to discover cause and determine appropriate investments to minimize, to the degree possible, any avoidable risk in this sport and on our property.”

“We do not accept this as suitable or tolerable and share the frustrations of the public, and in some cases, the questions to which we do not yet have answers,” the statement added. “We have been rigorously working since the opening of the meet to understand what has led to this spike and have yet to find a conclusive discernible pattern as we await the findings of ongoing investigations into those injuries and fatalities. 

A Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) steward’s report from May 13 noted the 10th unreported death of Bosque Redondo, who was seen by KHRC veterinarians and transported in an ambulance to the Lexington clinic “for further diagnostics” after finishing 10th in the seventh race that Saturday.

The report did not specify what injuries the horse sustained, but stated that later on, “the horse was humanely euthanized due to his injuries and poor prognosis for recovery.”

The May 27 statement said Churchill Downs “have been focused on our responsibility to provide the safest racing environment possible,” which includes testing the racetrack surfaces more often.

According to the statement, “the report indicated that the measurements from retesting do not raise any concerns and that none of the data is inconsistent with prior measurements from Churchill Downs or other tracks.”

The statement added that the racetrack and the Jockey Club are conducting an epidemiological study because “we simply will not allow these equine fatalities to be in vain.”

“We are troubled by this recent string of fatalities,” the statement read. “It is extremely inconsistent with the outcomes we have experienced over the years, with the reputation we have developed over the decades and with the expectations we set for ourselves and owe our fans. We are committed to doing this important work and updating the public with our developments.”

