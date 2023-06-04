Chuck Todd Departing NBC Show 'Meet the Press' After 9 Years with Kristen Welker Taking Over

"As I’ve watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late, I promised my family I wouldn’t do that," Todd said during Sunday's broadcast

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 4, 2023 01:30 PM
Chuck Todd and Kristen Welker
Chuck Todd and Kristen Welker . Photo:

D Dipasupil/Getty Images for AWXII; Paul Morigi/Getty 

Chuck Todd is saying “goodbye” to Meet the Press.

During his usual broadcast on Sunday, Todd, 51, revealed that after a nine-year-long run, this summer will be his last as moderator of the iconic NBC program.

“I am really proud of what this team and I have built over the last decade,” the journalist said. “I’ve loved so much of this job, helping to explain America to Washington and explain Washington to America.”

Todd added that the “key to the survival” of media entities like Meet the Press is “for leaders to not overstay their welcome,” adding that he would “rather leave a little bit too soon than stay a tad too long.”

The Meet the Press moderator also shared personal reasons for his September departure.

“I’ve let work consume me for nearly 30 years,” he said. “I can’t remember the last time I didn’t wake up before 5 or 6 a.m.”

He continued, “As I’ve watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late, I promised my family I wouldn’t do that.”

“And just as importantly — and this is what really makes me happy — I’m also ready to take a step back because I have so much confidence in the person I’m going to pass the baton to,” Todd said of Kristen Welker, who will fill Todd’s shoes as moderator in the fall.

Todd said that Welker, 46, who is currently a White House correspondent for NBC News, has “been ready for this for a long time.”

“For what it’s worth, this is always how I hoped this would end for me, that I’d be passing the baton to her,” Todd said of Welker, who said he has worked with since “essentially” his first day in Washington.

In a tweet shared Sunday, Welker stated that Todd “has been a mentor and friend” since her first day at NBC.

“I’ve learned so much from sitting with him at the anchor desk and simply experiencing his passion for politics,” she wrote in the tweet, adding that she is “humbled and grateful” to continue to build the program’s legacy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Todd’s time moderating the NBC show may be up, he says he is going to stick around to help the network “navigate and coach colleagues in this 2024 campaign season and beyond.”

Related Articles
Al Roker Talks About His Health Crisis on First Day Back at Today
Al Roker Returns to 'Today' for First Weather Report After Knee Surgery: 'We're Putting It to Use'
Kevin McCarthy
We Explain the Debt Ceiling — and How Defaulting Would Impact You — in Less Than 5 Minutes
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with his wife Casey
All About Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey DeSantis and Their 3 Kids
Deborah Roberts and Al Roker
Meet the 'Today' Show Anchors' Significant Others
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles speaks to the graduates and crowd at the 215th commencement exercise for of Mount St Mary's University, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Emmitsburg, Md.. Bowles finished his degree in September of 2022 but wanted to walk the stage on Saturday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Graduates College at Age 59: 'You're Never Too Old'
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tom Brady to Be Honored by Patriots at Home Opener: 'I Invited Him Back,' Robert Kraft Says
James Corden Rollout 5/1
James Corden Bids Farewell to 'The Late Late Show' with Tears, Harry Styles and a Song
Kristen Welker
NBC's Kristen Welker Reflects on Infertility Journey, Tells Families 'Don't Give Up': 'It's All Worth It'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 17: In this image released on May 17, Signage is displayed during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Nixes Live Show After Scrapping Red Carpet amid Writers' Strike
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Luke Ressert Rollout 5/1
Tim Russert's Son Luke On Cherishing Every Moment He Spent With the 'Meet the Press' Host
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. CPAC, which began in 1974, is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Mike Pompeo, Trump's Former Secretary of State, Decides Not to Challenge Ex-Boss for President in 2024
Robert Kennedy jr, third son of Bob Kennedy during his speech at the 'No Green Pass' demonstration at Arco Della Pace on November 13, 2021 in Milan, Italy.
A Timeline of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Controversies
Netflix Ends DVD Delivery Service
Netflix Announces End of DVD Delivery Service (Yes, That Still Existed)
Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. attend Barron & Tessa Hilton Host GODDESS Art Show on April 28, 2022 in Bel Air, California.
Cheryl Hines Releases First Statement on Husband RFK Jr.'s 2024 Presidential Run: 'I Support His Decision'
Joe Tacopina poses for photographers in Venice, Italy, . New York lawyer Joe Tacopina leads a group of investors who have purchased Venice's fourth-division soccer club. Tacopina and fellow American investors John Goldman and John Tapinis announced the purchase of Venezia FC in the lagoon city Friday Italy Venezia Tacopina, Venice, Italy
Trump's Lawyer Distances Himself from Former President's Online Attacks: 'I'm Not His Social Media Consultant'