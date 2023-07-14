Christy Turlington's Most Fashionable Throwback Photos

Now 54, the '90s favorite has modeled for designers all over the world

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on July 14, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Christy Turlington attends the 1992 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala circa 1992
Christy Turlington. Photo:

PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty 

Christy Turlington has had one of the most illustrious careers in the fashion industry. Part of the original supermodel crew, she was discovered at age 14 and rose to prominence in the '90s along with Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer.

Come September, Turlington, along with Crawford, Evangelista and Campbell, will be talking about her iconic career in Apple TV+'s documentary series aptly titled, The Super Models.

In the teaser released Tuesday, the fashion icons sit in front of a gray backdrop as they prepare to share an unprecedented look into the world of elite modeling — and life beyond the catwalk. The series was co-directed by Roger Ross Wiliams and Larissa Bills.

While we wait on Turlington's take on her career when the series debuts on Sept. 20, here are some of her most fashionable throwback photos.

Christy Turlington's Early Years

American Model Christy Turlington
Christy Turlington.

frederic meylan/Sygma via Getty 

With a smile that can light up a room and unparalleled cheekbones, it's no wonder Christy Turlington was the face of dozens of campaigns and a runway mainstay in the '90s.

Born on Jan. 2, 1969, the young beauty was discovered by a local photographer while horseback riding in Florida at the age of 14.

“He was kind of creepy, to tell the truth. I didn’t really want to do it – I didn’t even really know what it was all about. But my mom agreed," the model told The Gentlewoman in a 2012 interview. "The pictures are hilarious to look at now. When he was taking them, he said, ‘Look bitchy.’ I was 14 – I didn’t know what he was even talking about!”

Christy Turlington, Fashion Darling

Christy Turlington attends the 1992 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala circa 1992
Christy Turlington at the 1992 Met Gala.

PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty

Throughout her career, Turlington graced the covers of almost every fashion magazine possible — from Vogue to Harper's Bazaar to Elle.

Here she is pictured at the 1992 Met Gala, wearing a black and white ensemble that paid homage to Audrey Hepburn.

Christy Turlington on the Runway

Christy Turlington walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 1992-1993 in January, 1992 in Paris, France.
Christy Turlington on the Chanel runway.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Turlington was also the face of many brands, including Yves Saint Laurent, Max Mara and most notably, Calvin Klein, to name a few. She was a favorite among designers such Karl Lagerfeld, Gianni Versace and Valentino.

Christy Turlington's Fashionable Friends

Karl Lagerfeld, Naomi Campbell, Yasmeen Ghauri, Estelle Hallyday, Linda Evagelista, Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington
Christy Turlington and other models with Karl Lagerfeld.

When you're a world-renowned supermodel, you tend to hang in equally beautiful company. Here, Turlington cozied up to Karl Lagerfeld, along with Naomi Campbell, Yasmeen Ghauri, Estelle Hallyday, Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer and Helena Christensen.

Christy Turlington Parties It Up in L.A.

America fashion model Christy Turlington, British fashion model Naomi Campbell, and America photographer Steven Meisel attend the party to celebrate Herb Ritts' birthday, in Los Angeles, California, 18th November 1990.
Christy Turlington with Naomi Campbell and Steven Meisel.

Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

The noted face of Calvin Klein celebrated the late Herb Ritt's birthday with Naomi Campbell and famed photographer Steven Meisel in 1990.

Christy Turlington in Versace

Gianni Versace, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer,Carla Bruni, Paris 1991
Gianni Versace with Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffe and Carla Bruni.

PAT/ARNAL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Turlington backstage with Gianni Versace after walking in his 1991 fall/winter collection show in Paris. Also in the glamorous shot: Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer and Carla Bruni.

Christy Turlington, Effortless Beauty

Models Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Christie Turlington and Elle Macpherson (l. to r.), investors in the Fashion Cafe, get together at a party at the cafe.
Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington and Elle Macpherson.

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

The American beauty showed off her flawless smize while at the Fashion Cafe — a model-themed eatery — with Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and Elle Macpherson.

Christy Turlington Graduates

Model Christy Turlington at her Graduation from the Gallatin School of Individual Study at New York University Graduation held at Washington Square Park.
Christy Turlington at graduation.

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

In 1999, Turlington graduated from the Gallatin School of Individual Study at New York University with a dual degree in comparative religion and eastern philosophy. She later earned her master's degree in public health from Columbia University.

Christy Turlington Meets Edward Burns

Edward Burns and fiance Christy Turlington at the New York premiere of his movie "Sidewalks of New York" at the AMC Theater in Times Square.
Edward Burns and Christy Turlington.

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

Turlington met the love of her life sometime in the late '90s and because the couple are so private, they've never really divulged many details.

However, in a rare moment of openness with HuffPost Live, Burns gave a bit of information about the first time he met his wife.

"I was a production assistant on [Entertainment Tonight], and we interviewed Christy back when I was just a lowly PA," the actor revealed. "I had to get her a cup of coffee and fortunately, she was very nice."

He joked, "She has no memory of it, but of course, [as] the PA who gets to meet Christy Turlington, I remember it very well."

Christy Turlington and Edward Burns Expand Their Family

Christy Turlington attends the New York City Ballet's "An American Music Celebration" benefit at Lincoln Center.
Christy Turlington.

Steve Eichner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty

In 2003 and 2006, Turlington and Burns welcomed their two kids. The pair's firstborn, Grace Burns, 19, is already following in her mother's catwalking footsteps, as she made her runway debut walking in the British Vogue X LuisaViaRoma show in Florence this past June.

Their second-born, son Finn Burns, is 16 years old.

Christy Turlington and Edward Burns: Happily Ever After

Christy Turlington and Ed Burns attend The COSTUME INSTITUTE Gala
Christy Turlington and Ed Burns.

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The beautiful couple looked straight out of a movie while attending the Met Gala together in 2007.

Christy Turlington's Good Deeds

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Christy Turlington Burns speaks onstage during the 5th Annual CARE Impact Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for CARE)
Christy Turlington. Rob Kim/Getty for CARE

Turlington has used her platform to bring awareness to causes she cares about. In 2010, she founded Every Mother Counts, a maternal health-oriented organization that works to "make childbirth safe for everyone, everywhere."

In 2022, she was honored during the 5th Annual CARE Impact Awards for her efforts.

Christy Turlington Vacations with Her Family

In this handout image provided by Panas Group, (L-R) Leo Vrondissis, Constantine Georgiopoulos, Kara Young, Alkistis Poulopoulou, Peter Georgiopoulos, Chrysanthos Panas, Christy Turlington, Grace Burns, Finn Burns and Edward Burns attend as Christy Turlington dines in Island restaurant and is gifted the Athens Riviera & Greek Islands book by Chrysanthos Panas on August 1, 2022 in Athens, Greece.
Christy Turlington poses with her family. Panas Group via Getty

In a rare sighting, the Turlington-Burns brood posed for a photo while vacationing in Greece in August 2022.

Christy Turlington and Grace Burns' Mommy-Daughter Date

Grace Burns and Christy Turlington
Grace Burns and Christy Turlington.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for FENDI)

Last September, the supermodel was pictured with her lookalike daughter at the Fendi 25th Anniversary of the Baguette event held at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

