Christy Turlington’s Daughter Grace Burns Makes Her Runway Debut in Florence Fashion Show

The 19-year-old wowed the crowd in Italy while modeling a long white dress by Victoria Beckham

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE.
Published on June 15, 2023 09:14PM EDT
Grace Burns and Christy Turlington
Photo:

Craig Barritt/Getty Images;Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Grace Burns is following in her mother's footsteps!

The daughter of model Christy Turlington and actor and filmmaker Ed Burns made her runway debut on Wednesday, walking in the British Vogue X LuisaViaRoma show in Florence.

In the show, Grace, 19, wore a long white custom dress by Victoria Beckham. The gown, which was based on the designer’s green dress worn by Bella Hadid for the spring 2023 show, featured ruching on the waist and oversized puffed up elbow-length sleeves.

Under the dress, Grace wore a black lace head-to-toe bodysuit with simple black patent leather peep-toe pumps and a black clutch with a chain handle. She had her chocolate brown hair tightly slicked back — done by Sam McKnight — and a glowy minimalist makeup look with a pop of color in her bright red lipstick by Pat McGrath.

Grace Burns

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Following the show, Grace took to social media to thank organizers for “putting the biggest smile on my face." Her post included a series of videos from the runway and behind the scenes photos.

“I feel so grateful to have had this perfection of an experience as my first show and to have been blessed by the hands of @sammcknight1 and @patmcgrathreal !” she began the caption.

“Just thinking about all the people who made this possible and wish I could hug each and every one of you! xxxx," she continued. "Eeeeeee sooo so so sos os os so soo sos soos sos smiley thank you thank you thank you till I die xxxxx.”

Beckham also posted about the model’s debut, sharing images to her Instagram Story of Grace getting her makeup done before the show, writing, “Kisses @graciebrns xx.”

Earlier this year, Grace and her mother, 54, starred in a Carolina Herrera campaign together.

“Indescribably grateful to have had the privilege and opportunity to be a part of this experience! All the love in the world to every single divine human who made this possible!!!!!!!! Tears of love and love and more love!!!! Xxxxxxx,” Grace wrote in an Instagram post.

Grace Burns and Christy Turlington

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for FENDI)

Turlington began her career at only 14 years old and grew to fame around the same time as top supermodels Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista.

When she turned 25 in 1994, Turlington closed the door on her catwalk career. 

“I thought, you know what? I’d rather end it when I want to end it, rather than somebody else doing it for me,” Turlington told luxury magazine Du Jour in 2012, explaining her reason for quitting.

Book cover use of this asset requires approval. Please contact your Account Representative. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Arthur Elgort/CondÃ© Nast/Shutterstock (11816638g) Model Christy Turlington in a studio, wearing a sleeveless black stretch cotton dress, with elbow-length yellow and black striped vinyl gloves, by Jean Paul Gaultier. Large gold and black earrings by Isabel Canovas. Christy Turlington Vogue March 01, 1987 Fashion Feature, USA; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Christy Turlington Burns attends the 5th Annual CARE Impact Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for CARE)
Arthur Elgort/CondÃ© Nast/Shutterstock; Dave Kotinsky/Getty

“I never really thought it was going to last that long anyway,” Turlington said.

Since saying goodbye to the modeling industry nearly 25 years ago, Turlington only returned to the runway one at a 2019 Marc Jacobs show for New York Fashion Week.

