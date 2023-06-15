Christy Turlington’s Daughter Grace Burns Makes Her Runway Debut in Florence Fashion Show

Grace Burns is following in her mother's footsteps!

The daughter of model Christy Turlington and actor and filmmaker Ed Burns made her runway debut on Wednesday, walking in the British Vogue X LuisaViaRoma show in Florence.

In the show, Grace, 19, wore a long white custom dress by Victoria Beckham. The gown, which was based on the designer’s green dress worn by Bella Hadid for the spring 2023 show, featured ruching on the waist and oversized puffed up elbow-length sleeves.

Under the dress, Grace wore a black lace head-to-toe bodysuit with simple black patent leather peep-toe pumps and a black clutch with a chain handle. She had her chocolate brown hair tightly slicked back — done by Sam McKnight — and a glowy minimalist makeup look with a pop of color in her bright red lipstick by Pat McGrath.

Following the show, Grace took to social media to thank organizers for “putting the biggest smile on my face." Her post included a series of videos from the runway and behind the scenes photos.

“I feel so grateful to have had this perfection of an experience as my first show and to have been blessed by the hands of @sammcknight1 and @patmcgrathreal !” she began the caption.

“Just thinking about all the people who made this possible and wish I could hug each and every one of you! xxxx," she continued. "Eeeeeee sooo so so sos os os so soo sos soos sos smiley thank you thank you thank you till I die xxxxx.”

Beckham also posted about the model’s debut, sharing images to her Instagram Story of Grace getting her makeup done before the show, writing, “Kisses @graciebrns xx.”



Earlier this year, Grace and her mother, 54, starred in a Carolina Herrera campaign together.

“Indescribably grateful to have had the privilege and opportunity to be a part of this experience! All the love in the world to every single divine human who made this possible!!!!!!!! Tears of love and love and more love!!!! Xxxxxxx,” Grace wrote in an Instagram post.

Turlington began her career at only 14 years old and grew to fame around the same time as top supermodels Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista.



When she turned 25 in 1994, Turlington closed the door on her catwalk career.

“I thought, you know what? I’d rather end it when I want to end it, rather than somebody else doing it for me,” Turlington told luxury magazine Du Jour in 2012, explaining her reason for quitting.

“I never really thought it was going to last that long anyway,” Turlington said.



Since saying goodbye to the modeling industry nearly 25 years ago, Turlington only returned to the runway one at a 2019 Marc Jacobs show for New York Fashion Week.