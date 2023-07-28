Christy Turlington Says She Admires Women Who Stay ‘Away from Augmentation’: ‘I Am One of Those Faces’

The supermodel loves seeing "real faces" of women who have "lived life"

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 03:41PM EDT
Christy Turlington Burns attends the 5th Annual CARE Impact Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on November 09, 2022 in New York City
Christy Turlington Burns attends the 5th Annual CARE Impact Awards. Photo:

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Christy Turlington wants women to feel confident embracing their natural beauty.

“Beauty is this limitless ideal that you can find everywhere. It’s something that does evolve, but not so much the idea of beauty as much as your understanding and appreciation of beauty,” Turlington, 54, told Marie Claire in an exclusive interview published on July 27. 

“People look outside themselves to define it, but I’ve learned over time that beauty is a feeling, a sense of wellness, and even acceptance in a way,” she added.

Turlington first began modeling at the age of 14 and throughout the years has been the face of campaigns for major brands like Calvin Klein.

Christy Turlington attends the 1992 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala circa 1992
Christy Turlington attends the 1992 Met Gala.

PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty 

In the spirit of not succumbing to society’s pressures to always look perfect, Turlington revealed who inspires her most when it comes to redefining the standards of beauty.

“Women who have stayed away from augmentation of themselves — those are the women I really admire. I love seeing a real face. A face of someone who’s lived life,” the Catwalk star confessed. “I would say my beauty icons are people like Jane Birkin,” she said while expressing her appreciation for the late entertainer. 

“They have the kind of faces I like to see and we don’t get to see as many of those in the world anymore. Jane aged in her way. She was as beautiful at the end of her life as she was early on. I will be one of those faces. I am one of those faces,” Turlington continued of the late entertainer.

Jane Birkin
Jane Birkin.

 jean-Louis Atlan/Sygma/Getty

The renowned British-born singer and actress died on July 16 at the age of 76. Following her death, the French Ministry of Culture called her a “timeless French-speaking icon.” Her work, such as her 1983 song “Fuir le bonheur de peur qu’il ne se sauve” (“Running away from happiness lest it run away”), which played at her funeral, spanned decades and her name was popularly associated with Hermès Birkin bags — which were created with her in mind. 

According to the Hermès Paris official website, the idea was constructed in 1984 during a flight from Paris to London when Jean-Louis Dumas, executive chairman of Hermès, happened to be sitting next to Birkin, who complained about not having a handbag that suited her needs as a young mother.

